Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Gated community - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 1602 SF, 2 car garage townhouse with view of the community pool, covered patio and small yard , refrigerator, washer, dryer are included . Totally new paint inside , including all the doors. New upstairs flooring, new tile in the Living Room downstairs. Every bedroom has a fan. Peoria Estates gated subdivision has a great location , close to HWY 101, school,shopping, restaurant, etc...