Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:49 AM

7102 West Carol Avenue

7102 West Carol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7102 West Carol Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Park View West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.80% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7102 West Carol Avenue have any available units?
7102 West Carol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 7102 West Carol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7102 West Carol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7102 West Carol Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7102 West Carol Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7102 West Carol Avenue offer parking?
No, 7102 West Carol Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7102 West Carol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7102 West Carol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7102 West Carol Avenue have a pool?
No, 7102 West Carol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7102 West Carol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7102 West Carol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7102 West Carol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7102 West Carol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7102 West Carol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7102 West Carol Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

