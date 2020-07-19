All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7024 W LINCOLN Street

7024 W Lincoln St · No Longer Available
Location

7024 W Lincoln St, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a perfect 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. This property is nested in a gated community and the home backs to a park. Home has modern tile in all the common areas. Home features a separate bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. This property has plenty of space including an attached 2 car garage. This property is in pristine condition and is ready for you to rent starting 2/1/2019. Home has private backyard to relax and play! This includes a community pool for your enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 W LINCOLN Street have any available units?
7024 W LINCOLN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 W LINCOLN Street have?
Some of 7024 W LINCOLN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 W LINCOLN Street currently offering any rent specials?
7024 W LINCOLN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 W LINCOLN Street pet-friendly?
No, 7024 W LINCOLN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7024 W LINCOLN Street offer parking?
Yes, 7024 W LINCOLN Street offers parking.
Does 7024 W LINCOLN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7024 W LINCOLN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 W LINCOLN Street have a pool?
Yes, 7024 W LINCOLN Street has a pool.
Does 7024 W LINCOLN Street have accessible units?
No, 7024 W LINCOLN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 W LINCOLN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7024 W LINCOLN Street has units with dishwashers.
