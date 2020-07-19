7024 W LINCOLN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a perfect 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. This property is nested in a gated community and the home backs to a park. Home has modern tile in all the common areas. Home features a separate bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. This property has plenty of space including an attached 2 car garage. This property is in pristine condition and is ready for you to rent starting 2/1/2019. Home has private backyard to relax and play! This includes a community pool for your enjoyment.