7024 W LINCOLN Street

This is a perfect 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. This property is nested in a gated community and the home backs to a park. Home has modern tile in all the common areas. Home features a separate bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. This property has plenty of space including an attached 2 car garage. This property is in pristine condition and is ready for you to rent starting 2/1/2019. Home has private backyard to relax and play! This includes a community pool for your enjoyment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
