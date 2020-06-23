All apartments in Peoria
6838 West Nadine Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6838 West Nadine Way

6838 W Nadine Way · No Longer Available
Location

6838 W Nadine Way, Peoria, AZ 85383
Sonoran Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Single-Level Rental Opportunity in the Highly Sought After Sonoran Mountain Ranch Community! Property Features New "Wood Look" Tile Throughout Common Area, Complimentary, Neutral Two-Tone Paint, New 2" Blinds Throughout and So Much More! Kitchen Was Just Upgrades with Stunning Granite Counters and Includes All Stainless Appliances (Side-by-Side Refrigerator Included), Open Living Room/Dining Area with Patio Exit, Full Hall Bath, Spacious Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. No Pets **Few Minot Repairs/Touch Ups In Progress**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6838 West Nadine Way have any available units?
6838 West Nadine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6838 West Nadine Way have?
Some of 6838 West Nadine Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6838 West Nadine Way currently offering any rent specials?
6838 West Nadine Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6838 West Nadine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6838 West Nadine Way is pet friendly.
Does 6838 West Nadine Way offer parking?
No, 6838 West Nadine Way does not offer parking.
Does 6838 West Nadine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6838 West Nadine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6838 West Nadine Way have a pool?
No, 6838 West Nadine Way does not have a pool.
Does 6838 West Nadine Way have accessible units?
No, 6838 West Nadine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6838 West Nadine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6838 West Nadine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
