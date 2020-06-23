6838 West Nadine Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Single-Level Rental Opportunity in the Highly Sought After Sonoran Mountain Ranch Community! Property Features New "Wood Look" Tile Throughout Common Area, Complimentary, Neutral Two-Tone Paint, New 2" Blinds Throughout and So Much More! Kitchen Was Just Upgrades with Stunning Granite Counters and Includes All Stainless Appliances (Side-by-Side Refrigerator Included), Open Living Room/Dining Area with Patio Exit, Full Hall Bath, Spacious Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. No Pets **Few Minot Repairs/Touch Ups In Progress**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.