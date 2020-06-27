30182 N 71ST Avenue.

Amenities

SPACIOUS SINGLE-STORY HOME- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Sonoran Mountain Ranch! Features throughout include; impressive kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, walk-in pantry, & stunning granite countertops. Custom tile floors, large walk-in closets, 9 foot flat ceilings, and wood blinds. Den would make a great 4th extra bedroom or great home office. Master bathroom includes dual sinks, private toilet room, separate shower and jetted tub. The backyard features a built-in BBQ and fire pit, great for both the summer & winter months here in Arizona! Home is located on a desired cul-de-sac lot . Community amenities include parks, bike paths, hiking trails, and some amazing mountain views. This is a very sought out North Peoria location won't be on the market for long.