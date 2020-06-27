All apartments in Peoria
30182 N 71ST Avenue

30182 North 71st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

30182 North 71st Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85383
Sonoran Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
SPACIOUS SINGLE-STORY HOME- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Sonoran Mountain Ranch! Features throughout include; impressive kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, walk-in pantry, & stunning granite countertops. Custom tile floors, large walk-in closets, 9 foot flat ceilings, and wood blinds. Den would make a great 4th extra bedroom or great home office. Master bathroom includes dual sinks, private toilet room, separate shower and jetted tub. The backyard features a built-in BBQ and fire pit, great for both the summer & winter months here in Arizona! Home is located on a desired cul-de-sac lot . Community amenities include parks, bike paths, hiking trails, and some amazing mountain views. This is a very sought out North Peoria location won't be on the market for long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 30182 N 71ST Avenue have any available units?
30182 N 71ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 30182 N 71ST Avenue have?
Some of 30182 N 71ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30182 N 71ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30182 N 71ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30182 N 71ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 30182 N 71ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 30182 N 71ST Avenue offer parking?
No, 30182 N 71ST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 30182 N 71ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30182 N 71ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30182 N 71ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 30182 N 71ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 30182 N 71ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 30182 N 71ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 30182 N 71ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30182 N 71ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.

