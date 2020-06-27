29132 N 122ND Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard game room pool

Beautiful updated home located in the gated community of Mira Vista in Vistancia with miles of hiking, 4 community pools, water slide, and rec center. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42' staggered cabinetry, thick frame-less master glass shower door, new door hardware throughout, new light fixtures, hardwood flooring, custom fireplace treatment with Carrara tile. Plantation shutters, window screens, whole house purifying system, security cameras, ring video doorbell. The home has a center hallway layout with 2 front rooms - one that could be used as a guest room with large closet, or a bonus office/game room. Center staircase has a large window seat. The backyard overlooks the discovery trail & there are no homes located directly across the street, beautiful courtyard.