29132 N 122ND Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

29132 N 122ND Drive

29132 North 122nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29132 North 122nd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
pool
Beautiful updated home located in the gated community of Mira Vista in Vistancia with miles of hiking, 4 community pools, water slide, and rec center. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42' staggered cabinetry, thick frame-less master glass shower door, new door hardware throughout, new light fixtures, hardwood flooring, custom fireplace treatment with Carrara tile. Plantation shutters, window screens, whole house purifying system, security cameras, ring video doorbell. The home has a center hallway layout with 2 front rooms - one that could be used as a guest room with large closet, or a bonus office/game room. Center staircase has a large window seat. The backyard overlooks the discovery trail & there are no homes located directly across the street, beautiful courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29132 N 122ND Drive have any available units?
29132 N 122ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 29132 N 122ND Drive have?
Some of 29132 N 122ND Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29132 N 122ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29132 N 122ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29132 N 122ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29132 N 122ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 29132 N 122ND Drive offer parking?
No, 29132 N 122ND Drive does not offer parking.
Does 29132 N 122ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29132 N 122ND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29132 N 122ND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 29132 N 122ND Drive has a pool.
Does 29132 N 122ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 29132 N 122ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29132 N 122ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29132 N 122ND Drive has units with dishwashers.
