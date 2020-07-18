11970 N Labyrinth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home in Oro Valley features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living and family rooms with a fireplace and custom built-ins, and bay windows as well as gorgeous views from the front and back. Enjoy low yard maintenance with covered patio and brand new carpet throughout. Washer and dryer are included. This home is close to shopping, dining and Oro Valley Hospital; and is available for immediate occupancy. This home will be available immediately and includes bi-monthly landscaping. The rental rate is $1795.00 per month and the security deposit is $1895.00. If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $20.00 per pet monthly pet fee, plus the $150 per pet of additional deposit. Pets are subject to owner approval.