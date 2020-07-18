All apartments in Oro Valley
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:18 AM

11970 N Labyrinth Drive

11970 North Labyrinth Drive · (520) 582-9075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11970 North Labyrinth Drive, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
Catalina Shadows Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1803 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home in Oro Valley features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living and family rooms with a fireplace and custom built-ins, and bay windows as well as gorgeous views from the front and back. Enjoy low yard maintenance with covered patio and brand new carpet throughout. Washer and dryer are included. This home is close to shopping, dining and Oro Valley Hospital; and is available for immediate occupancy. This home will be available immediately and includes bi-monthly landscaping. The rental rate is $1795.00 per month and the security deposit is $1895.00. If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $20.00 per pet monthly pet fee, plus the $150 per pet of additional deposit. Pets are subject to owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11970 N Labyrinth Drive have any available units?
11970 N Labyrinth Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11970 N Labyrinth Drive have?
Some of 11970 N Labyrinth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11970 N Labyrinth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11970 N Labyrinth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11970 N Labyrinth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11970 N Labyrinth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11970 N Labyrinth Drive offer parking?
No, 11970 N Labyrinth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11970 N Labyrinth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11970 N Labyrinth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11970 N Labyrinth Drive have a pool?
No, 11970 N Labyrinth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11970 N Labyrinth Drive have accessible units?
No, 11970 N Labyrinth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11970 N Labyrinth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11970 N Labyrinth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11970 N Labyrinth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11970 N Labyrinth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
