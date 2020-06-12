/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
98 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
La Reserve
16 Units Available
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1176 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
$
15 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Shadow Mountain Estates
3 Units Available
Catalina Crossings III
9095 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
Beautiful Southwest-inspired apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and plush carpet. Ceiling fans and central air keep residents comfortable. Assigned and guest parking provided. Located near Catalina State Park.
Cancha Del Golf
1 Unit Available
10333 North Oracle Road
10333 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1055 sqft
Imagine driving into your new luxury apartment home with the majestic Catalina mountains as the backdrop view of your community.
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
14481 N Line Post Lane
14481 North Line Post Lane, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Sun City Vistoso - 14481 N. Line Post Ln. - Built 1987, Adult Community 55+, spacious home located in Sun City features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, all ceramic tile, Great room plus Formal Dining area.
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
14049 N DESERT BUTTE Drive
14049 North Desert Butte Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
This private and quiet Sun City furnished home is ready for your short or long term rental needs.
Canada Hills
1 Unit Available
11098 N Lapis Court
11098 North Lapis Court, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1935 sqft
Gorgeous, spacious home in desired Carmel Pointe gated community with large rooms and high ceilings! Excellent kitchen with electric oven/stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher! Breakfast bar overlooking the living room with cozy fireplace! Lovely
El Conquistador Resort
1 Unit Available
960 Camino Corrida
960 Camino Corrida, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1648 sqft
This El Conquistador Resort Property located in the heart of Oro Valley comes completely remodeled and fully furnished featuring all new furniture with style and class from end to end.
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
14425 N CROWN POINT Drive
14425 North Crown Point Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1304 sqft
FURNISHED AND READY TO GO. THIS WILL MAKE A GREAT VACATION RENTAL SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM. SURROUNDED BY NATURAL DESERT AND BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS. RESORT QUALITY COMMUNITY FACILITIES AVAILABLE.
Results within 5 miles of Oro Valley
Thornydale Plaza
5 Units Available
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
965 sqft
Luxury units located close to I-10, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Close to the Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park and Saguaro National Park. Units feature private backyards and 10-foot ceilings.
Thornydale Plaza
4 Units Available
Avilla Marana 1
4050 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
965 sqft
Prime location with easy access to I-10, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Homes have high ceilings, private yards and stainless steel appliances. Community has a resort-style pool and 24-hour maintenance.
$
26 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
783 sqft
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
$
Orange Grove Plaza
4 Units Available
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1268 sqft
Orange Tree Village Apartments offers large 1, 2 & 3 bedroom townhome and single-story casita living with a private courtyard entrance and fenced backyard. Our residents enjoy spacious closets with new in-unit washer and dryer.
Tucson National
11 Units Available
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Heritage Hills
10 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1013 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
$
12 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
5 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
987 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
La Paloma
11 Units Available
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1048 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
5 Units Available
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$970
931 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Desert Shadows Apartment Homes located in highly desirable Tucson, Arizona. We are just minutes away from a variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
4 Units Available
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1197 sqft
Come home to your own personal oasis at Siena Villas in Tucson, Arizona. Set like a jewel within our desert landscape, our community provides a welcome retreat at the end of the day.
38 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
