apartments with pool
133 Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
15 Units Available
La Reserve
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
16 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
4 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Estates
Catalina Crossings III
9095 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$685
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Southwest-inspired apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and plush carpet. Ceiling fans and central air keep residents comfortable. Assigned and guest parking provided. Located near Catalina State Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Las Casas Bellas Condo
8255 N Oracle Rd Apt 210
8255 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1159 sqft
8255 N Oracle Rd Apt 210 Available 07/13/20 Las Casas Bellas Condo for Rent. - This rental is just minutes from downtown, the university, and all of the amenities that both Tucson and Oro Valley have to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
La Reserve
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1267 sqft
Located in the beautiful La Reserve neighborhood with breathtaking mountain views from your quiet wrap around balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Cancha Del Golf
10333 North Oracle Road
10333 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine driving into your new luxury apartment home with the majestic Catalina mountains as the backdrop view of your community.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
La Reserve
1829 E Vico Bella Luna
1829 Vico Bella Luna, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1993 sqft
Perfect Lock-N-Leave home with amazing views and great energy efficiency. Beautifully upgraded finishes in kitchen and master batheoom, all tile in great room concept downstairs., carpet upstairs. New ceiling fans in Living area and all bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Las Casas Bellas Condo
8263 N Oracle Road #236
8263 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
Prefer long term lease. Charming Upstairs Condo - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with double master bedrooms. Second master bedroom shares bath with guests from separate hallway. All rooms are large with fans and are light / bright.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Vistoso
14425 N CROWN POINT Drive
14425 North Crown Point Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1304 sqft
FURNISHED AND READY TO GO. THIS WILL MAKE A GREAT VACATION RENTAL SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM. SURROUNDED BY NATURAL DESERT AND BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS. RESORT QUALITY COMMUNITY FACILITIES AVAILABLE.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Executive Townhomes
17 W Roma Dr
17 West Roma Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
944 sqft
Home Sweet Home! You'll love this amazing 2bed/2bath gem nestled in the secluded Oro Valley Country Club Executive Town Homes.
Results within 1 mile of Oro Valley
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Tangerine Crossing
3438 W Wing Tip Drive
3438 West Wing Tip Drive, Marana, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,189
2950 sqft
Another stunning home listing presented by Jamison Fisher of Renters Warehouse. Located in the gated community of Tangerine Crossing at 3438 W. Wing Tip Dr., Marana, AZ is this large 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Verde
1361 W Newton Dr
1361 West Newton Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2776 sqft
Fully Furnished Beautiful Home For Rent! Coming Soon! * Rent is $2200, Refundable Security Deposit is $2200 * Four bedroom three bath home with horse property and pool.
Last updated March 25 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
9092 N Sweet Acacia Place
9092 North Sweet Acacia Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1618 sqft
Absolutely adorable 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in The Bluffs at the end of a cul-de-sac with mountain views from side yard. Enjoy great entertaining backyard with pool/spa, covered patio & low care landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Oro Valley
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Ridgeline
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Casas Adobes Estates East
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$901
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
5 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
2 Units Available
Casas Adobes Estates West
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$952
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
759 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
25 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$704
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,227
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
