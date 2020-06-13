Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

142 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ

Finding an apartment in Oro Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
15 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
La Reserve
18 Units Available
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Shadow Mountain Estates
3 Units Available
Catalina Crossings III
9095 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$720
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Southwest-inspired apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and plush carpet. Ceiling fans and central air keep residents comfortable. Assigned and guest parking provided. Located near Catalina State Park.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pusch Ridge
1 Unit Available
2551 E Della Roccia Court
2551 E Della Roccia Ct, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2603 sqft
2551 E Della Roccia Court Available 07/03/20 La Reserve - 2551 E Della Roccia - Built in 2010. Located on a mesa in Guard Gated Community of La Reserve, 3 bedroom split floorplan overlooks multiple mountain peaks.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
14481 N Line Post Lane
14481 North Line Post Lane, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Sun City Vistoso - 14481 N. Line Post Ln. - Built 1987, Adult Community 55+, spacious home located in Sun City features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, all ceramic tile, Great room plus Formal Dining area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Campo Bello
1 Unit Available
8900 N Camino de Anza
8900 North Camino De Anza, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3128 sqft
YOU SIMPLY CANNOT BEAT THIS LOCATION! Do you value privacy, space, amazing ever-changing mountain views and country living while just 5 minutes from shopping and restaurants? This home truly has the best of both worlds and is now

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
138 West Freddie Canyon Way
138 West Freddie Canyon Place, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1521 sqft
BEWARE OF SCAMS. THIS PROPERTY IS NOT LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST BY THE LANDLORD OR HIS AGENT. Oro Valley - Rancho Vistoso Neighborhood - New carpet and laminate floors (wood plank style), 1521 sq.ft.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
La Reserve
1 Unit Available
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1267 sqft
Located in the beautiful La Reserve neighborhood with breathtaking mountain views from your quiet wrap around balcony.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Cancha Del Golf
1 Unit Available
10333 North Oracle Road
10333 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine driving into your new luxury apartment home with the majestic Catalina mountains as the backdrop view of your community.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Catalina Shadows Estates
1 Unit Available
11721 N Skywire Way
11721 North Skywire Way, Oro Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2440 sqft
Come see this amazing split level 5 bedroom, 3 bath house in Oro Valley. Backyard has a pool, grassy area and backs to open space with great views. 3 car garage allows for lots of car storage or other storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
975 W Waxleaf Place
975 West Waxleaf Place, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1928 sqft
Built 2003, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story 1,928 sq ft split bedroom floor plan. Ceiling fans in living area and bedrooms. Covered patio w/built in BBQ fuel by natural gas. 2 car garage. Security Deposit $2543.00. Pets subject to approval and $25.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
12983 N. Westminster Dr
12983 North Westminster Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2386 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Oro Valley 4 Bedroom Beauty - Great 4 bedroom home in Oro Valley with great room, large kitchen, and bonus loft area in 2nd story bedroom area. Spacious master bedroom with separate tub & shower, and two large closets.
Results within 1 mile of Oro Valley

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Rancho Verde
1 Unit Available
1361 W Newton Dr
1361 West Newton Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2776 sqft
Fully Furnished Beautiful Home For Rent! Coming Soon! * Rent is $2200, Refundable Security Deposit is $2200 * Four bedroom three bath home with horse property and pool.

1 of 52

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Cholla Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2223 W Morning Jewell Pl
2223 West Morning Jewel Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2317 sqft
4Bdrm /2.5 ba Two story home in The Bluffs, Overton & La Cholla - 4Bdrm /2.5 ba Two story home in The Bluffs in a Cul-de -sac. Recently remodeled, very clean.Three bedrooms upstairs, with a Loft. Downstairs has a Den.
Results within 5 miles of Oro Valley
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
38 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$659
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
11 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Casas Adobes Estates East
6 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$880
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 86

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Riverside Crossing
2 Units Available
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1519 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1800 sqft
Rental community with full-sized homes and attached two-car garages, private backyards and premium finishes. Resort-style pool and spa with a large BBQ grill. Located close to Hwy 90 bypass, neighborhood shopping, schools and universities.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
931 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Desert Shadows Apartment Homes located in highly desirable Tucson, Arizona. We are just minutes away from a variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Campus Farm
14 Units Available
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
City Guide for Oro Valley, AZ

"It's true; today I saw it from the plane/We've almost finished reeling in the sky/Power lines once laced the heavens/Pima County looks like coals in the fire." - (Neko Case, "Lady Pilot")

Do you have a desperate desire to live in one of those cities routinely making it on those top number lists for good reason? Your search is officially over, if you plunk down in Oro Valley, Arizona. This smallish Pima County city is on a gajillion lists, including best place to live and launch about the amazing burgeoning tech industry and the large number of skate parks in the city. They also managed to get listed on something called the top ten most playful towns. They also have plentiful recreational opportunities. All that plus a robust historical preservation society and strong appreciation for arts and culture and it’s pretty much the best place ever. Sure, it’s a hot, dry desert. But the higher elevation means it’s not as hot as Tucson, which is just a few miles away. Oro Valley is as golden as its name. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oro Valley, AZ

Finding an apartment in Oro Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

