Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM
64 Furnished Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
14049 N DESERT BUTTE Drive
14049 North Desert Butte Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
This private and quiet Sun City furnished home is ready for your short or long term rental needs.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
El Conquistador Resort
1 Unit Available
960 Camino Corrida
960 Camino Corrida, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1648 sqft
This El Conquistador Resort Property located in the heart of Oro Valley comes completely remodeled and fully furnished featuring all new furniture with style and class from end to end.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
14425 N CROWN POINT Drive
14425 North Crown Point Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1304 sqft
FURNISHED AND READY TO GO. THIS WILL MAKE A GREAT VACATION RENTAL SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM. SURROUNDED BY NATURAL DESERT AND BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS. RESORT QUALITY COMMUNITY FACILITIES AVAILABLE.
Results within 1 mile of Oro Valley
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Catalina Village
1 Unit Available
7360 N Yucca Via
7360 North Yucca via, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
540 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Furnished LUXURY villa with pool and ALL UTILITIES - Property Id: 288514 You'll enjoy bird watching, swimming and relaxing on this private property in the Catalina Foothills.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Rancho Verde
1 Unit Available
1361 W Newton Dr
1361 West Newton Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2776 sqft
Fully Furnished Beautiful Home For Rent! Coming Soon! * Rent is $2200, Refundable Security Deposit is $2200 * Four bedroom three bath home with horse property and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Oro Valley
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Heritage Hills
9 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,037
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Saguaro Heights
1 Unit Available
75 East Rudasill Road
75 East Rudasill Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
533 sqft
Special & charming on 2.5 acres, Kitchen with separate great room and bedroom area. Your guesthouse will be completely furnished in a tasteful style from suede dining chairs + high rise headboard to match.Sparkling pool shared with main house.
1 of 51
Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Catalina Foothills Estates
1 Unit Available
4850 North Vía Serenidad
4850 North via Serenidad, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Views, Views, Views, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Sleeps 6. Soak in the beautiful Arizona skyline from this Tucson Catalina Foothills vacation home.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Catalina Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive
3120 East Crest Shadows Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$5,795
5037 sqft
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive Available 09/01/20 PARTIALLY FURNISHED! Luxury Living in Cobblestone! - The remarkable 6 bedroom 6 bathroom homes is furnished and available long term.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Foothills
1 Unit Available
3708 E Marshall Gulch Place
3708 East Marshall Gulch Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2457 sqft
Foothills Cluster Fully Furnished Home, this one you dont want to miss out on! - This home is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 large living areas. The house has a private atmosphere feel.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Heritage Highlands at Redhawk
1 Unit Available
5379 W Tearblanket Place
5379 West Tearblanket Place, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1186 sqft
This lovely furnished Dove Mountain home is ready for your short or long term stay. Bright and private, with nice front porch area, very spacious backyard and brick paved extended patio with no homes behind.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive
8977 North Upper Bluffs Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1844 sqft
Immaculate fully furnished 3BR/2BA home in a quiet Northwest Tucson neighborhood available for immediate short-term occupancy. One month minimum, 4 person maximum. *Reduced summer rate* May 1 through Oct 31, 2020.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Tucson National
1 Unit Available
8601 N Johnny Miller Drive
8601 North Johnny Miller Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1151 sqft
Fully furnished patio home located in gated Tucson National Golf Resort w/golf course, city & mt. views.Italian tile floors through-out , recently upgraded kitchen with Granite counters, new appliances & lighting.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1200 E River Road
1200 East River Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
932 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This fully furnished condo is centrally located to University of Arizona, hospitals, restaurants, shopping and much more! Located on the 2nd floor.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
38448 S Lake Crest Drive
38448 South Lake Crest Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3123 sqft
TURN-KEY FURNISHED Beautiful DURANGO Model home backing to desert common area in the special Unit 25- keep climbing the hill to Lake Crest Drive,located in this very private unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Heritage Highlands at Redhawk
1 Unit Available
5332 W Winding Desert Drive
5332 West Winding Desert Drive, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1887 sqft
Are you ready to enjoy some beautiful weather in Arizona? Gorgeously remodeled in 2017, this property offers the very best of privacy and the outdoor living, with golf course and mountain views.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Vista Serena
1 Unit Available
3926 E Calle Cayo
3926 East Calle Cayo, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1799 sqft
La Paloma Beauty overlooking the golf course with magnificent mountain and city views! This fully furnished exceptionally well decorated 3 bedroom home has just been completely refinished throughout, including paint, new cabinetry, stainless steel
Results within 10 miles of Oro Valley
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Campus Farm
15 Units Available
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$850
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
777 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Hedrick Acres
3 Units Available
The Hedrick on Mountain
2848 North Mountain Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1150 sqft
Are you seeking the best townhouse living in Tucson, Arizona? Now open in The Northern University district is The Hedrick on Mountain.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Upscale apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance of some of the city's finest restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Place at Riverwalk
3510 North Craycroft Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1257 sqft
The Place at Riverwalk is our newest community in Tucson and will consist of an “Urban Suburban” style apartments. The property will feature only 210 apartment homes giving the community a tranquil yet vibrant quality.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
$
Pie Allen
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
