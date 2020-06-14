65 Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ with gym
"It's true; today I saw it from the plane/We've almost finished reeling in the sky/Power lines once laced the heavens/Pima County looks like coals in the fire." - (Neko Case, "Lady Pilot")
Do you have a desperate desire to live in one of those cities routinely making it on those top number lists for good reason? Your search is officially over, if you plunk down in Oro Valley, Arizona. This smallish Pima County city is on a gajillion lists, including best place to live and launch about the amazing burgeoning tech industry and the large number of skate parks in the city. They also managed to get listed on something called the top ten most playful towns. They also have plentiful recreational opportunities. All that plus a robust historical preservation society and strong appreciation for arts and culture and it’s pretty much the best place ever. Sure, it’s a hot, dry desert. But the higher elevation means it’s not as hot as Tucson, which is just a few miles away. Oro Valley is as golden as its name. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oro Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.