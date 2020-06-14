Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

65 Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ with gym

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
La Reserve
20 Units Available
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
15 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
Shadow Mountain Estates
3 Units Available
Catalina Crossings III
9095 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$720
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Southwest-inspired apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and plush carpet. Ceiling fans and central air keep residents comfortable. Assigned and guest parking provided. Located near Catalina State Park.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
La Reserve
1 Unit Available
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1268 sqft
Located in the beautiful La Reserve neighborhood with breathtaking mountain views from your quiet wrap around balcony.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Cancha Del Golf
1 Unit Available
10333 North Oracle Road
10333 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine driving into your new luxury apartment home with the majestic Catalina mountains as the backdrop view of your community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Tucson National
11 Units Available
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$894
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
32 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$659
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Casas Adobes Estates East
6 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$880
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
931 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Desert Shadows Apartment Homes located in highly desirable Tucson, Arizona. We are just minutes away from a variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Campus Farm
14 Units Available
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
10 Units Available
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$670
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
759 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Heritage Hills
9 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,037
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
4 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Campus Farm
3 Units Available
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
560 sqft
Apartment units available in studio and one-bedroom floor plans. Units feature modern appliances, large closets and wrought iron privacy doors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, on-site laundry and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
23 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
La Paloma
10 Units Available
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1043 sqft
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1340 sqft
Come home to your own personal oasis at Siena Villas in Tucson, Arizona. Set like a jewel within our desert landscape, our community provides a welcome retreat at the end of the day.
City Guide for Oro Valley, AZ

"It's true; today I saw it from the plane/We've almost finished reeling in the sky/Power lines once laced the heavens/Pima County looks like coals in the fire." - (Neko Case, "Lady Pilot")

Do you have a desperate desire to live in one of those cities routinely making it on those top number lists for good reason? Your search is officially over, if you plunk down in Oro Valley, Arizona. This smallish Pima County city is on a gajillion lists, including best place to live and launch about the amazing burgeoning tech industry and the large number of skate parks in the city. They also managed to get listed on something called the top ten most playful towns. They also have plentiful recreational opportunities. All that plus a robust historical preservation society and strong appreciation for arts and culture and it’s pretty much the best place ever. Sure, it’s a hot, dry desert. But the higher elevation means it’s not as hot as Tucson, which is just a few miles away. Oro Valley is as golden as its name. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Oro Valley, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oro Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

