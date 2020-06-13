/
accessible apartments
19 Accessible Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Results within 5 miles of Oro Valley
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
27 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$565
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Casas Adobes Estates East
6 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$944
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 109
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
Thornydale Plaza
4 Units Available
Avilla Marana 1
4050 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location with easy access to I-10, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Homes have high ceilings, private yards and stainless steel appliances. Community has a resort-style pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Paloma
11 Units Available
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Results within 10 miles of Oro Valley
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
Amphi
8 Units Available
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Palo Verde
6 Units Available
Bella Vista Townhomes
3201 E Seneca St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Bella Vista Townhomes, Tucson's premier Midtown apartment community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
El Presidio
6 Units Available
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Upscale apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance of some of the city's finest restaurants.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
$
Pie Allen
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Downtown Tucson
1 Unit Available
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1143 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to public transportation near TCC and the Entertainment District. Custom interiors with nine-foot ceilings, balconies, lots of storage and a den. Private garages available. Wine refrigerators in each home.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Sam Hughes
1 Unit Available
2444 E 4Th Street
2444 East 4th Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2238 sqft
Immerse yourself in Tucson's colorful culture at this charming FURNISHED MONTHLY rental in Sam Hughes Neighborhood. This 3-bedroom, 2.
