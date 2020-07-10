/
101 Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ with washer-dryer
La Reserve
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Las Casas Bellas Condo
8255 N Oracle Rd Apt 210
8255 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1159 sqft
8255 N Oracle Rd Apt 210 Available 07/13/20 Las Casas Bellas Condo for Rent. - This rental is just minutes from downtown, the university, and all of the amenities that both Tucson and Oro Valley have to offer.
La Reserve
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1267 sqft
Located in the beautiful La Reserve neighborhood with breathtaking mountain views from your quiet wrap around balcony.
11100 N Delphinus Street
11100 North Delphinus Street, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2342 sqft
La Cholla/Naranja - 11100 N. Delphinus Street - Built 2018. Stunning home in gated "The Estates" community in Oro Valley. Boasting every upgrade imaginable, home has large open floor plan, 3bds, upgraded 2.5ba & plentiful closet space.
Cancha Del Golf
10333 North Oracle Road
10333 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine driving into your new luxury apartment home with the majestic Catalina mountains as the backdrop view of your community.
Las Casas Bellas Condo
8263 N Oracle Road #236
8263 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
Prefer long term lease. Charming Upstairs Condo - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with double master bedrooms. Second master bedroom shares bath with guests from separate hallway. All rooms are large with fans and are light / bright.
Catalina Shadows Estates
11970 N Labyrinth Drive
11970 North Labyrinth Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1803 sqft
This beautiful home in Oro Valley features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living and family rooms with a fireplace and custom built-ins, and bay windows as well as gorgeous views from the front and back.
Canada Hills
11159 N Desert Flower Drive
11159 North Desert Flower Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Beautiful home in the hearth of Oro Valley overlooking the 2nd green fairway of El Conquistador Golf & tennis. Short distance of the library and shops.
Results within 1 mile of Oro Valley
Rancho Verde
1361 W Newton Dr
1361 West Newton Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2776 sqft
Fully Furnished Beautiful Home For Rent! Coming Soon! * Rent is $2200, Refundable Security Deposit is $2200 * Four bedroom three bath home with horse property and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Oro Valley
Casas Adobes Estates East
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$906
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
La Paloma
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,059
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$883
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Heritage Hills
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$952
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Casas Adobes Estates West
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$704
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,227
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$775
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
931 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Desert Shadows Apartment Homes located in highly desirable Tucson, Arizona. We are just minutes away from a variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Thornydale Plaza
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units located close to I-10, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Close to the Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park and Saguaro National Park. Units feature private backyards and 10-foot ceilings.
Countryside
Equestrian
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$920
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Ridgeline
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
