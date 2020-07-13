Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

158 Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oro Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
15 Units Available
La Reserve
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
16 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
4 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Estates
Catalina Crossings III
9095 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$685
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Southwest-inspired apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and plush carpet. Ceiling fans and central air keep residents comfortable. Assigned and guest parking provided. Located near Catalina State Park.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Las Casas Bellas Condo
8255 N Oracle Rd Apt 210
8255 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1159 sqft
8255 N Oracle Rd Apt 210 Available 07/13/20 Las Casas Bellas Condo for Rent. - This rental is just minutes from downtown, the university, and all of the amenities that both Tucson and Oro Valley have to offer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
El Conquistador Resort
797 Camino Corrida
797 Camino Corrida, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1716 sqft
This beautiful 3BR/2BA 1,716sf patio home is located in the El Conquistador Resort on the 2nd Fairway. Fireplace in living room Eat-in kitchen area w/center island. Formal dining area w/wet bar.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Campo Bello
8900 N Camino de Anza
8900 North Camino De Anza, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3128 sqft
YOU SIMPLY CANNOT BEAT THIS LOCATION! DO YOU VALUE privacy, space, amazing ever-changing mountain views and country living while just 5 minutes from shopping and restaurants? This home truly has the best of both worlds and is now available! RENT

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11100 N Delphinus Street
11100 North Delphinus Street, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2342 sqft
La Cholla/Naranja - 11100 N. Delphinus Street - Built 2018. Stunning home in gated "The Estates" community in Oro Valley. Boasting every upgrade imaginable, home has large open floor plan, 3bds, upgraded 2.5ba & plentiful closet space.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Monterra Community
518 West Spearhead Road
518 West Spearhead Road, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1572 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Santa Fe styled home in a desirable Oro Valley location! This well maintained home has so many ideal features that make it a renters dream.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Cancha Del Golf
10333 North Oracle Road
10333 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine driving into your new luxury apartment home with the majestic Catalina mountains as the backdrop view of your community.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of La Canada
1140 West Coblewood Way
1140 West Coblewood Way, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$3,000
2908 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL. Prime location!!! This Oro Valley property is located in a gated community and ideal for a group escape with plenty of beds. Driveway and garage parking available for everyone.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Las Casas Bellas Condo
8263 N Oracle Road #236
8263 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
Prefer long term lease. Charming Upstairs Condo - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with double master bedrooms. Second master bedroom shares bath with guests from separate hallway. All rooms are large with fans and are light / bright.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Monterra Community
11722 N Quandry Drive
11722 North Quandry Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Perfect location and fantastic mountain views! Come stay in this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile in all but 2 bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Canada Hills
11159 N Desert Flower Drive
11159 North Desert Flower Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
This house is already rented until September 30.Is furnished and is rented for a month or up, for this you need to call the real estate agent if the house is available during the months you need.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Executive Townhomes
17 W Roma Dr
17 West Roma Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
944 sqft
Home Sweet Home! You'll love this amazing 2bed/2bath gem nestled in the secluded Oro Valley Country Club Executive Town Homes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Vistoso
13158 N Tanner Robert Dr
13158 North Tanner Robert Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1921 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Wonderful 3bdrm + den in the heart of Oro Valley - Property Id: 249258 Wonderful 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath home in the heart of the Rancho Vistoso Community in Oro Valley.
Results within 1 mile of Oro Valley

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Cholla Bluffs
2221 W Sunset Surprise Court
2221 West Sunset Surprise Court, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2609 sqft
2221 W Sunset Surprise Court Available 08/05/20 Overton/La Cholla Blvd - 2221 W. Sunset Surprise Ct - Built in 2003. Beautiful home in the lower Bluffs located at the end of a cul de sac. High end finishes, 20 x 20 tile & upgraded carpet flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Oro Valley
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Countryside
Equestrian
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Casas Adobes Estates East
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$901
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
5 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
4 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$893
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
2 Units Available
Casas Adobes Estates West
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oro Valley, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oro Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

