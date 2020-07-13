All apartments in Oro Valley
Catalina Crossings III
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

Catalina Crossings III

9095 N Oracle Rd · (520) 445-3136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9095 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85704
Shadow Mountain Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3305 · Avail. Sep 1

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 3302 · Avail. Sep 1

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2203 · Avail. Aug 27

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Catalina Crossings III.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
business center
carport
internet access
playground
pool table
Welcome home to Catalina Crossing Apartment Homes. Located in Tucson, Arizona, surrounded by beautiful landscaping, we are your oasis in the desert. Our community offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location. You will find well established schools, parks, specialty shops and restaurants all nearby. Catalina Crossing offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens with a pantry and central heating and air conditioning. Optional features include a skylight, vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans, a den/study area and a cozy wood burning fireplace. Our southwest inspired community offers a sparkling swimming pool, soothing spa/hot tub, a community room with a full kitchen and fireplace for entertaining, and a picnic area complete with barbecues. For added convenience, we also include assigned parking, an on-site laundry facility, on-call maintenance and ample guest parking. Take a tour of our photo gallery, or call us to schedule your personal tour, and let us show you why you want to make Catalina Crossing your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $0
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $0
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Assigned carport: $10/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Catalina Crossings III have any available units?
Catalina Crossings III has 3 units available starting at $685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Catalina Crossings III have?
Some of Catalina Crossings III's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Catalina Crossings III currently offering any rent specials?
Catalina Crossings III is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Catalina Crossings III pet-friendly?
Yes, Catalina Crossings III is pet friendly.
Does Catalina Crossings III offer parking?
Yes, Catalina Crossings III offers parking.
Does Catalina Crossings III have units with washers and dryers?
No, Catalina Crossings III does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Catalina Crossings III have a pool?
Yes, Catalina Crossings III has a pool.
Does Catalina Crossings III have accessible units?
No, Catalina Crossings III does not have accessible units.
Does Catalina Crossings III have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Catalina Crossings III has units with dishwashers.
Does Catalina Crossings III have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Catalina Crossings III has units with air conditioning.
