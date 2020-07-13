Catalina Crossings III

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly business center carport internet access playground pool table

Welcome home to Catalina Crossing Apartment Homes. Located in Tucson, Arizona, surrounded by beautiful landscaping, we are your oasis in the desert. Our community offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location. You will find well established schools, parks, specialty shops and restaurants all nearby. Catalina Crossing offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens with a pantry and central heating and air conditioning. Optional features include a skylight, vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans, a den/study area and a cozy wood burning fireplace. Our southwest inspired community offers a sparkling swimming pool, soothing spa/hot tub, a community room with a full kitchen and fireplace for entertaining, and a picnic area complete with barbecues. For added convenience, we also include assigned parking, an on-site laundry facility, on-call maintenance and ample guest parking. Take a tour of our photo gallery, or call us to schedule your personal tour, and let us show you why you want to make Catalina Crossing your new home!