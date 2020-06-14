66 Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ with garage
"It's true; today I saw it from the plane/We've almost finished reeling in the sky/Power lines once laced the heavens/Pima County looks like coals in the fire." - (Neko Case, "Lady Pilot")
Do you have a desperate desire to live in one of those cities routinely making it on those top number lists for good reason? Your search is officially over, if you plunk down in Oro Valley, Arizona. This smallish Pima County city is on a gajillion lists, including best place to live and launch about the amazing burgeoning tech industry and the large number of skate parks in the city. They also managed to get listed on something called the top ten most playful towns. They also have plentiful recreational opportunities. All that plus a robust historical preservation society and strong appreciation for arts and culture and it’s pretty much the best place ever. Sure, it’s a hot, dry desert. But the higher elevation means it’s not as hot as Tucson, which is just a few miles away. Oro Valley is as golden as its name. See more
Oro Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.