Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:33 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ with garage

Oro Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
La Reserve
18 Units Available
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
The Villages of La Canada
1 Unit Available
1140 West Coblewood Way
1140 West Coblewood Way, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$3,000
2908 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL. Prime location!!! This Oro Valley property is located in a gated community and ideal for a group escape with plenty of beds. Driveway and garage parking available for everyone.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
138 West Freddie Canyon Way
138 West Freddie Canyon Place, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1521 sqft
BEWARE OF SCAMS. THIS PROPERTY IS NOT LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST BY THE LANDLORD OR HIS AGENT. Oro Valley - Rancho Vistoso Neighborhood - New carpet and laminate floors (wood plank style), 1521 sq.ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monterra Community
1 Unit Available
410 W Silvertip Rd
410 West Silvertip Road, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1868 sqft
Oro Valley Home Ready for you! - Property Id: 265565 Great open floor plan with split bedrooms. Great bedrooms for guests, office or children and a large master bedroom w/bathroom. Double sinks, separate Tub and shower, and walk-in closet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pusch Ridge
1 Unit Available
2551 E Della Roccia Court
2551 E Della Roccia Ct, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2603 sqft
2551 E Della Roccia Court Available 07/03/20 La Reserve - 2551 E Della Roccia - Built in 2010. Located on a mesa in Guard Gated Community of La Reserve, 3 bedroom split floorplan overlooks multiple mountain peaks.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
14481 N Line Post Lane
14481 North Line Post Lane, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Sun City Vistoso - 14481 N. Line Post Ln. - Built 1987, Adult Community 55+, spacious home located in Sun City features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, all ceramic tile, Great room plus Formal Dining area.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Catalina Shadows Estates
1 Unit Available
11721 N Skywire Way
11721 North Skywire Way, Oro Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2440 sqft
Come see this amazing split level 5 bedroom, 3 bath house in Oro Valley. Backyard has a pool, grassy area and backs to open space with great views. 3 car garage allows for lots of car storage or other storage.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Monterra Community
1 Unit Available
11722 N Quandry Drive
11722 North Quandry Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Perfect location and fantastic mountain views! Come stay in this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile in all but 2 bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Canada Hills
1 Unit Available
11159 N Desert Flower Drive
11159 North Desert Flower Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Beautiful home in the hearth of Oro Valley overlooking the 2nd green fairway of El Conquistador Golf & tennis. Short distance of the library and shops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
975 W Waxleaf Place
975 West Waxleaf Place, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1928 sqft
Built 2003, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story 1,928 sq ft split bedroom floor plan. Ceiling fans in living area and bedrooms. Covered patio w/built in BBQ fuel by natural gas. 2 car garage. Security Deposit $2543.00. Pets subject to approval and $25.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oro Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
226 W Greenock Drive
226 West Greenock Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3961 sqft
Built in 1978. A peaceful, luxurious environment awaits you. Comfortable, inviting, & timeless. This spectacular home is just a marvel that offers numerous possibilities for every lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Oro Valley

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
La Cholla Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2103 W Morning Jewel Place
2103 West Morning Jewel Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2002 sqft
Lovely two-story home in La Cholla Bluffs! The first floor offers an open layout with new tile flooring throughout. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with Quartz countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Oro Valley
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified

1 of 86

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Riverside Crossing
1 Unit Available
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1519 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental community with full-sized homes and attached two-car garages, private backyards and premium finishes. Resort-style pool and spa with a large BBQ grill. Located close to Hwy 90 bypass, neighborhood shopping, schools and universities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Thornydale Plaza
5 Units Available
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1244 sqft
Luxury units located close to I-10, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Close to the Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park and Saguaro National Park. Units feature private backyards and 10-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
3 Units Available
Avilla River
1000 W River Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1244 sqft
Prime location with easy access to recreation opportunities, public parks and scenic views. Tranquil setting in the Catalina Foothills with shopping destinations, dining and entertainment nearby. Units have 10-foot ceilings and private yards.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Casas Adobes Estates West
4 Units Available
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Casas Adobes Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3000 West Trevi Place
3000 West Trevi Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1410 sqft
North West Santa Fe Condo -2nd story, 2br/2ba plus den! Entrance welcomes your home with bright natural light. Open concept kitchen with all appliances overlooking living room area and with breakfast bar-perfect for entertaining.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Catalina Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive
3120 East Crest Shadows Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$5,795
5037 sqft
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive Available 09/01/20 PARTIALLY FURNISHED! Luxury Living in Cobblestone! - The remarkable 6 bedroom 6 bathroom homes is furnished and available long term.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sin Vacas
1 Unit Available
7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna
7589 Viale Di Buona Fortuna, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1840 sqft
7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna Available 06/15/20 Sunrise/Campbell - 7589 N Vaile Di Buona Fortuna - Beautiful 2 BR/2.5BA home in prestigious guard gated Rancho Sin Vacas.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Meadowbrook
1 Unit Available
2710 W SANDBROOK LANE
2710 West Sandbrook Lane, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1066 sqft
2710 W SANDBROOK LANE Available 06/18/20 Charming Northwest 2Bed/2Bath - Home will be available for viewing 6/15/2020.
City Guide for Oro Valley, AZ

"It's true; today I saw it from the plane/We've almost finished reeling in the sky/Power lines once laced the heavens/Pima County looks like coals in the fire." - (Neko Case, "Lady Pilot")

Do you have a desperate desire to live in one of those cities routinely making it on those top number lists for good reason? Your search is officially over, if you plunk down in Oro Valley, Arizona. This smallish Pima County city is on a gajillion lists, including best place to live and launch about the amazing burgeoning tech industry and the large number of skate parks in the city. They also managed to get listed on something called the top ten most playful towns. They also have plentiful recreational opportunities. All that plus a robust historical preservation society and strong appreciation for arts and culture and it’s pretty much the best place ever. Sure, it’s a hot, dry desert. But the higher elevation means it’s not as hot as Tucson, which is just a few miles away. Oro Valley is as golden as its name. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oro Valley, AZ

Oro Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

