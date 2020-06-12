/
3 bedroom apartments
145 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
La Reserve
16 Units Available
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
12824 Westminster Drive
12824 North Westminster Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
Elegant and Spacious floor plan. This lovely Richmond American Home boasts 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and is conveniently located in a highly desirable neighborhood in Oro Valley (Rancho Vistoso).
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Campo Bello
1 Unit Available
8900 N Camino de Anza
8900 North Camino De Anza, Oro Valley, AZ
YOU SIMPLY CANNOT BEAT THIS LOCATION! Do you value privacy, space, amazing ever-changing mountain views and country living while just 5 minutes from shopping and restaurants? This home truly has the best of both worlds and is now
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monterra Community
1 Unit Available
410 W Silvertip Rd
410 West Silvertip Road, Oro Valley, AZ
Oro Valley Home Ready for you! - Property Id: 265565 Great open floor plan with split bedrooms. Great bedrooms for guests, office or children and a large master bedroom w/bathroom. Double sinks, separate Tub and shower, and walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oro Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
525 W Orango Place
525 West Orango Place, Oro Valley, AZ
525 W Orango Place Available 07/02/20 Oracle/El Conquistador - 525 W Orango Place in Oro Valley Country Club - Built 1971. Wonderful light & bright home w/ plenty of space to spread out & get comfortable. 4BR/3BA home in the lovely O.V.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pusch Ridge
1 Unit Available
2551 E Della Roccia Court
2551 E Della Roccia Ct, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2603 sqft
2551 E Della Roccia Court Available 07/03/20 La Reserve - 2551 E Della Roccia - Built in 2010. Located on a mesa in Guard Gated Community of La Reserve, 3 bedroom split floorplan overlooks multiple mountain peaks.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
La Reserve
1 Unit Available
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1267 sqft
Located in the beautiful La Reserve neighborhood with breathtaking mountain views from your quiet wrap around balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Catalina Shadows Estates
1 Unit Available
11721 N Skywire Way
11721 North Skywire Way, Oro Valley, AZ
Come see this amazing split level 5 bedroom, 3 bath house in Oro Valley. Backyard has a pool, grassy area and backs to open space with great views. 3 car garage allows for lots of car storage or other storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Monterra Community
1 Unit Available
11722 N Quandry Drive
11722 North Quandry Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Perfect location and fantastic mountain views! Come stay in this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile in all but 2 bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
163 W Alyssa Canyon Place
163 West Alyssa Canyon Place, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1538 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a den located on a cul-de-sac in Rancho Vistoso. Nice updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer/dryer included. Bathrooms have been mostly updated.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Canada Hills
1 Unit Available
11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue
11360 North Palmetto Dunes Avenue, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1576 sqft
This incredible golf course property is located on the PAR 3 3rd green of the El Conquistador Golf Course in Oro Valley. This home features a split bedroom floor plan for nice privacy and comfort, all situated on a large lot spacious lot.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Canada Hills
1 Unit Available
11159 N Desert Flower Drive
11159 North Desert Flower Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Beautiful home in the hearth of Oro Valley overlooking the 2nd green fairway of El Conquistador Golf & tennis. Short distance of the library and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
975 W Waxleaf Place
975 West Waxleaf Place, Oro Valley, AZ
Built 2003, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story 1,928 sq ft split bedroom floor plan. Ceiling fans in living area and bedrooms. Covered patio w/built in BBQ fuel by natural gas. 2 car garage. Security Deposit $2543.00. Pets subject to approval and $25.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Oro Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
226 W Greenock Drive
226 West Greenock Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3961 sqft
Built in 1978. A peaceful, luxurious environment awaits you. Comfortable, inviting, & timeless. This spectacular home is just a marvel that offers numerous possibilities for every lifestyle.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
12983 N. Westminster Dr
12983 North Westminster Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2386 sqft
Oro Valley 4 Bedroom Beauty - Great 4 bedroom home in Oro Valley with great room, large kitchen, and bonus loft area in 2nd story bedroom area. Spacious master bedroom with separate tub & shower, and two large closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
138 W Freddie Canyon Way
138 West Freddie Canyon Place, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1521 sqft
Oro Valley - Rancho Vistoso Neighborhood - 1521 sq.ft., 3 Bedroom w/Den, 2 Bathroom, Split Bedroom Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen with Island, Open View to Living Area, Dining Area, Large Pantry, Washer/Dryer, Tile & Carpet Throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Rams Canyon
1 Unit Available
11328 N FLAT GRANITE Drive
11328 North Flat Granite Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1318 sqft
A Lovely 3 bedroom rental located in Oro Valley near shopping and eateries. This home has many extras such as ceiling fans, new furniture, fireplace and much more. Check out the patio and the to die for Catalina Mountain views.
Results within 1 mile of Oro Valley
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Rancho Verde
1 Unit Available
1361 W Newton Dr
1361 West Newton Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
Fully Furnished Beautiful Home For Rent! Coming Soon! * Rent is $2200, Refundable Security Deposit is $2200 * Four bedroom three bath home with horse property and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
La Cholla Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2103 W Morning Jewel Place
2103 West Morning Jewel Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2002 sqft
Lovely two-story home in La Cholla Bluffs! The first floor offers an open layout with new tile flooring throughout. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with Quartz countertops.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Cholla Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2223 W Morning Jewell Pl
2223 West Morning Jewel Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
4Bdrm /2.5 ba Two story home in The Bluffs, Overton & La Cholla - 4Bdrm /2.5 ba Two story home in The Bluffs in a Cul-de -sac. Recently remodeled, very clean.Three bedrooms upstairs, with a Loft. Downstairs has a Den.
Last updated March 25 at 05:00am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
9092 N Sweet Acacia Place
9092 North Sweet Acacia Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
Absolutely adorable 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in The Bluffs at the end of a cul-de-sac with mountain views from side yard. Enjoy great entertaining backyard with pool/spa, covered patio & low care landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Oro Valley
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
39 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
5 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
