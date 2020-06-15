All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like Woodglen Square II Condominium.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
Woodglen Square II Condominium
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:25 AM

Woodglen Square II Condominium

533 W Guadalupe Rd · (623) 889-7727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

533 W Guadalupe Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 533 W. Guadalupe Rd. #2124 · Avail. now

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
*** 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO IN MESA *** - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a 1008 square feet and is located in the Woodglen Square II community in Mesa. The interior features a kitchen with a pantry and breakfast bar, great room with a fireplace, master bedroom with a large walk in closet, second bedroom also comes with a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a patio, storage room, 1 assigned covered & 1 assigned uncovered parking spot and a community pool.

Cross Streets: Country Club / Guadalupe
Directions: From Country Club, go West on Guadalupe Rd and the property will be on the left

Woodglen Square ll HOA

Utilities:
Electric - SRP
Water/Sewer/Trash - Included

(RLNE5671396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodglen Square II Condominium have any available units?
Woodglen Square II Condominium has a unit available for $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodglen Square II Condominium have?
Some of Woodglen Square II Condominium's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodglen Square II Condominium currently offering any rent specials?
Woodglen Square II Condominium isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodglen Square II Condominium pet-friendly?
No, Woodglen Square II Condominium is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does Woodglen Square II Condominium offer parking?
Yes, Woodglen Square II Condominium does offer parking.
Does Woodglen Square II Condominium have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodglen Square II Condominium does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodglen Square II Condominium have a pool?
Yes, Woodglen Square II Condominium has a pool.
Does Woodglen Square II Condominium have accessible units?
No, Woodglen Square II Condominium does not have accessible units.
Does Woodglen Square II Condominium have units with dishwashers?
No, Woodglen Square II Condominium does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Woodglen Square II Condominium?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity