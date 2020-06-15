Woodglen Square II Condominium

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool

*** 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO IN MESA *** - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a 1008 square feet and is located in the Woodglen Square II community in Mesa. The interior features a kitchen with a pantry and breakfast bar, great room with a fireplace, master bedroom with a large walk in closet, second bedroom also comes with a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a patio, storage room, 1 assigned covered & 1 assigned uncovered parking spot and a community pool.



Cross Streets: Country Club / Guadalupe

Directions: From Country Club, go West on Guadalupe Rd and the property will be on the left



Woodglen Square ll HOA



Utilities:

Electric - SRP

Water/Sewer/Trash - Included



(RLNE5671396)