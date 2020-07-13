All apartments in Mesa
Superstition Vista
Superstition Vista

450 S Acacia · (602) 459-9770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 S Acacia, Mesa, AZ 85204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 012135 · Avail. Aug 13

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 012098 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Unit 011048 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Unit 010118 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 861 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Superstition Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Superstition Vista's one and two bedroom apartment homes are beautifully appointed with kitchens featuring built-in microwaves, a frost-free refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Additionally, each home comes with in-home washers and dryers. Our Mesa, AZ apartments come with a plethora of amazing amenities including three swimming pools, sports courts and a fitness center. With maintenance-free living, extensive on-site recreational facilities and the benefits of a great Mesa, AZ location, your new lifestyle awaits you at Superstition Vista.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Additional: Electricity: Salt River Projects $140-$150 (during summer)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Covered parking: included in lease (1 spot per unit); Open parking: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Superstition Vista have any available units?
Superstition Vista has 13 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Superstition Vista have?
Some of Superstition Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Superstition Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Superstition Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Superstition Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Superstition Vista is pet friendly.
Does Superstition Vista offer parking?
Yes, Superstition Vista offers parking.
Does Superstition Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Superstition Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Superstition Vista have a pool?
Yes, Superstition Vista has a pool.
Does Superstition Vista have accessible units?
No, Superstition Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Superstition Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Superstition Vista has units with dishwashers.
