9928 East Elena Avenue

Beautifully updated contemporary: 2 story entry leads to bright and open spaces w/ many custom features throughout including new neutral paint, carpeting, modern design kitchen w/concrete counter tops, custom lighting, window coverings and more. Sparkling pool and a roomy patio for year round enjoyment. Spacious master suite w/ double sinks, walk in shower and walk in closet, plus 2 additional bedrooms, large hall bath and laundry. Located in a gated community convenient to everything with parks and green space outside the front door. Pet friendly for 1/dog w/owner approval and $350.00 pet fee. Monthly rent is $1600.00 + 4% tpt fee. Pool service is provided. Deposit is $1600.00 and 1 time lease admin fee of $150.00. Contact Matthew at 312.439.5306 for questions and schedule a showing at 480-462.6683.