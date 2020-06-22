All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 9928 East Elena Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
9928 East Elena Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9928 East Elena Avenue

9928 East Elena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9928 East Elena Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Beautifully updated contemporary: 2 story entry leads to bright and open spaces w/ many custom features throughout including new neutral paint, carpeting, modern design kitchen w/concrete counter tops, custom lighting, window coverings and more. Sparkling pool and a roomy patio for year round enjoyment. Spacious master suite w/ double sinks, walk in shower and walk in closet, plus 2 additional bedrooms, large hall bath and laundry. Located in a gated community convenient to everything with parks and green space outside the front door. Pet friendly for 1/dog w/owner approval and $350.00 pet fee. Monthly rent is $1600.00 + 4% tpt fee. Pool service is provided. Deposit is $1600.00 and 1 time lease admin fee of $150.00. Contact Matthew at 312.439.5306 for questions and schedule a showing at 480-462.6683.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9928 East Elena Avenue have any available units?
9928 East Elena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9928 East Elena Avenue have?
Some of 9928 East Elena Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9928 East Elena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9928 East Elena Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9928 East Elena Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9928 East Elena Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9928 East Elena Avenue offer parking?
No, 9928 East Elena Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9928 East Elena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9928 East Elena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9928 East Elena Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9928 East Elena Avenue has a pool.
Does 9928 East Elena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9928 East Elena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9928 East Elena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9928 East Elena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College