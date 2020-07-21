All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue

9846 East Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9846 East Fairview Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
Charming 3bd/2ba in a gated community. North/south exposure home with all tile flooring. Split floor plan and a great room with built-in niches. Kitchen has a pantry with plenty of storage, Corian counter tops, and the breakfast nook overlooks the patio and backyard. Master bath includes double sinks, vanity and walk in closet. Well maintained home with low maintenance landscape in both front and backyard. Community area features pool, spa, picnic area and playground within easy walking distance. Quick access to US 60, shopping, restaurants, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue have any available units?
9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue have?
Some of 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue offer parking?
No, 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue has a pool.
Does 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
