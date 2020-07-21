9846 E FAIRVIEW Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool hot tub

Charming 3bd/2ba in a gated community. North/south exposure home with all tile flooring. Split floor plan and a great room with built-in niches. Kitchen has a pantry with plenty of storage, Corian counter tops, and the breakfast nook overlooks the patio and backyard. Master bath includes double sinks, vanity and walk in closet. Well maintained home with low maintenance landscape in both front and backyard. Community area features pool, spa, picnic area and playground within easy walking distance. Quick access to US 60, shopping, restaurants, and much more.