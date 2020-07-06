9837 E KIOWA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a Great 4 Bedroom Split Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings Located within Prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community. This Beautiful Home Includes a Formal Living-Dining room, Neutral Tile, Carpet and Paint. The Large kitchenis Equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Cabinetry, Pantry, and an Island with Breakfast Bar. The Master Retreat has Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Tub and Shower, Double Sinks, and a Walk In Closet. Enjoy a Entertaining in the Large Backyard with Covered Patio, and Extended Pavered Patio. Close to Tons of Shopping and Access to the 60 and the 101.