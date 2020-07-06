All apartments in Mesa
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM

9837 E KIOWA Avenue

9837 East Kiowa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9837 East Kiowa Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a Great 4 Bedroom Split Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings Located within Prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community. This Beautiful Home Includes a Formal Living-Dining room, Neutral Tile, Carpet and Paint. The Large kitchenis Equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Cabinetry, Pantry, and an Island with Breakfast Bar. The Master Retreat has Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Tub and Shower, Double Sinks, and a Walk In Closet. Enjoy a Entertaining in the Large Backyard with Covered Patio, and Extended Pavered Patio. Close to Tons of Shopping and Access to the 60 and the 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9837 E KIOWA Avenue have any available units?
9837 E KIOWA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9837 E KIOWA Avenue have?
Some of 9837 E KIOWA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9837 E KIOWA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9837 E KIOWA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9837 E KIOWA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9837 E KIOWA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9837 E KIOWA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9837 E KIOWA Avenue offers parking.
Does 9837 E KIOWA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9837 E KIOWA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9837 E KIOWA Avenue have a pool?
No, 9837 E KIOWA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9837 E KIOWA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9837 E KIOWA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9837 E KIOWA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9837 E KIOWA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

