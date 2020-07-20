9834 East Empress Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available SOON!!!! Beautiful two-story, 3 bedroom, & 2.5 baths in La Fortina. Spacious floor plan features eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Spacious family room. Master Suite includes full master bath with shower/ tub, and large walk-in closet. Beautiful wood flooring. Two car garage. This beautiful GATED community offers playgrounds. This home is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways! Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 DOGS UNDER 25 LBS/ NO CATS)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.