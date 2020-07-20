All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9834 East Empress Avenue

9834 East Empress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9834 East Empress Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available SOON!!!! Beautiful two-story, 3 bedroom, & 2.5 baths in La Fortina. Spacious floor plan features eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Spacious family room. Master Suite includes full master bath with shower/ tub, and large walk-in closet. Beautiful wood flooring. Two car garage. This beautiful GATED community offers playgrounds. This home is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways! Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 DOGS UNDER 25 LBS/ NO CATS)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9834 East Empress Avenue have any available units?
9834 East Empress Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9834 East Empress Avenue have?
Some of 9834 East Empress Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9834 East Empress Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9834 East Empress Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9834 East Empress Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9834 East Empress Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9834 East Empress Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9834 East Empress Avenue offers parking.
Does 9834 East Empress Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9834 East Empress Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9834 East Empress Avenue have a pool?
No, 9834 East Empress Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9834 East Empress Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9834 East Empress Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9834 East Empress Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9834 East Empress Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
