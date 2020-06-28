All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 9822 E Empress 21233799-003.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
9822 E Empress 21233799-003
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

9822 E Empress 21233799-003

9822 East Empress Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9822 East Empress Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
9822 E Empress 21233799-003 Available 09/01/19 La Fortina Gated Community - Beautiful large tile throughout the downstairs in this lovely 2 story home. The layout is great with the kitchen (eat in nook), family room and a beautifully styled bathroom downstairs. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs near the guest bedrooms and master. Pretty windows throughout to keep it light and bright (all with solar window screens on the exterior). The backyard has grass with graveled borders. Community greenbelts and parks are abundant. La Fortina community is Directly across the street from Skyline High School , Skyline Aquatic Park, and within walking distance to Skyline Park and Mountain Vista Medical Center. September 1st availability!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3785948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 have any available units?
9822 E Empress 21233799-003 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 currently offering any rent specials?
9822 E Empress 21233799-003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 is pet friendly.
Does 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 offer parking?
No, 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 does not offer parking.
Does 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 have a pool?
No, 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 does not have a pool.
Does 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 have accessible units?
No, 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 does not have accessible units.
Does 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9822 E Empress 21233799-003 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College