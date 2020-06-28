Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

9822 E Empress 21233799-003 Available 09/01/19 La Fortina Gated Community - Beautiful large tile throughout the downstairs in this lovely 2 story home. The layout is great with the kitchen (eat in nook), family room and a beautifully styled bathroom downstairs. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs near the guest bedrooms and master. Pretty windows throughout to keep it light and bright (all with solar window screens on the exterior). The backyard has grass with graveled borders. Community greenbelts and parks are abundant. La Fortina community is Directly across the street from Skyline High School , Skyline Aquatic Park, and within walking distance to Skyline Park and Mountain Vista Medical Center. September 1st availability!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3785948)