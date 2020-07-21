9740 E LOMPOC Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

Great property for RENT located in desirable Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community. Home features 4 bd + loft. One bed/full bath downstairs. Formal living/dining & huge family room w/gas fireplace. Remodeled Eat-in kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, island/breakfast bar & bay window at breakfast nook, tons of counter space & cabinet storage. Perfect for entertaining! Master has double door entry & private suite w/separate soaking tub & shower, double vanities & large walk-in closet. Downstairs laundry room w/Energy Efficient/Wi-Fi Washer & Dryer. Backyard has oversized covered patio & Large grassy area! Extended length 3-car garage. RV gate w/extended driveway. Easy access to the US60 and 202, minutes to shopping, dining, & theaters. Contact for other terms and fees.