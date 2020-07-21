All apartments in Mesa
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

9740 E LOMPOC Avenue

9740 East Lompoc Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9740 East Lompoc Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Great property for RENT located in desirable Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community. Home features 4 bd + loft. One bed/full bath downstairs. Formal living/dining & huge family room w/gas fireplace. Remodeled Eat-in kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, island/breakfast bar & bay window at breakfast nook, tons of counter space & cabinet storage. Perfect for entertaining! Master has double door entry & private suite w/separate soaking tub & shower, double vanities & large walk-in closet. Downstairs laundry room w/Energy Efficient/Wi-Fi Washer & Dryer. Backyard has oversized covered patio & Large grassy area! Extended length 3-car garage. RV gate w/extended driveway. Easy access to the US60 and 202, minutes to shopping, dining, & theaters. Contact for other terms and fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue have any available units?
9740 E LOMPOC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue have?
Some of 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9740 E LOMPOC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue offers parking.
Does 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue have a pool?
No, 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9740 E LOMPOC Avenue has units with dishwashers.
