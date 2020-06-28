All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 8 2019

9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue

9641 East Laguna Azul Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9641 East Laguna Azul Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fantastic Rental Home with 5bd/3ba and 3409 sq ft. Soaring ceilings, soothing color palette, neutral carpet, upgraded lighting, and ceramic tile floor in all the right places. Stunning eat-in kitchen features center island, corian countertops, SS appliances, and plethora of upgraded wood cabinetry. Great gathering place for family and friends. French Doors open to Bonus Room/Den. All bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closets and storage. Resort Style backyard features refreshing pool, spa, built-in BBQ, and covered patio. Grassy play area and endless blue skies. Call today and start packing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have any available units?
9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have?
Some of 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue offers parking.
Does 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue has a pool.
Does 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
