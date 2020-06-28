9641 E LAGUNA AZUL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fantastic Rental Home with 5bd/3ba and 3409 sq ft. Soaring ceilings, soothing color palette, neutral carpet, upgraded lighting, and ceramic tile floor in all the right places. Stunning eat-in kitchen features center island, corian countertops, SS appliances, and plethora of upgraded wood cabinetry. Great gathering place for family and friends. French Doors open to Bonus Room/Den. All bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closets and storage. Resort Style backyard features refreshing pool, spa, built-in BBQ, and covered patio. Grassy play area and endless blue skies. Call today and start packing!