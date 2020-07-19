All apartments in Mesa
Location

9547 East Impala Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd 2.5bth plus loft with built-in work center, living room in front, living room in back with built-in entertainment center, and formal dining room can be your next home! Master bedroom is downstairs including a fireplace, and huge walk-in closet! Master bathroom has a separate tub/shower, double sinks, and granite counter tops! Updated eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and bay window! Laundry room has cabinets and wash sink! The over-sized back yard has a covered patio, additional patio, and a gorgeous pool! NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Tile in the all the right places, vaulted ceilings, blinds and ceiling fans throughout! Monthly city tax 1.75%. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9547 East Impala Avenue have any available units?
9547 East Impala Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9547 East Impala Avenue have?
Some of 9547 East Impala Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9547 East Impala Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9547 East Impala Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9547 East Impala Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9547 East Impala Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9547 East Impala Avenue offer parking?
No, 9547 East Impala Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9547 East Impala Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9547 East Impala Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9547 East Impala Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9547 East Impala Avenue has a pool.
Does 9547 East Impala Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9547 East Impala Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9547 East Impala Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9547 East Impala Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
