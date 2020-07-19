9547 East Impala Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 4bd 2.5bth plus loft with built-in work center, living room in front, living room in back with built-in entertainment center, and formal dining room can be your next home! Master bedroom is downstairs including a fireplace, and huge walk-in closet! Master bathroom has a separate tub/shower, double sinks, and granite counter tops! Updated eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and bay window! Laundry room has cabinets and wash sink! The over-sized back yard has a covered patio, additional patio, and a gorgeous pool! NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Tile in the all the right places, vaulted ceilings, blinds and ceiling fans throughout! Monthly city tax 1.75%. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

