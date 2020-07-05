All apartments in Mesa
Last updated October 11 2019 at 5:14 PM

950 E Brown Road

950 East Brown Road · No Longer Available
Location

950 East Brown Road, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This quaint 3 bedroom 2 bath home is near Apache and McClintock in Tempe. Ideal location, just minutes from the 101 freeway, ASU, shopping and more. With approximately 1,300 square feet of living space, there istile throughout the living room, dining area, kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in all 3 bedrooms. The kitchen hasall appliances including a gas stove. The backyard is huge with 3 storage sheds, a storage room, large covered patio and lots of shade. Fridge and microwave provided as courtesy shall not be replaced or repaired throughout duration of lease. $1295 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable fee 5% tax/admin fees apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 E Brown Road have any available units?
950 E Brown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 E Brown Road have?
Some of 950 E Brown Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 E Brown Road currently offering any rent specials?
950 E Brown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 E Brown Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 E Brown Road is pet friendly.
Does 950 E Brown Road offer parking?
No, 950 E Brown Road does not offer parking.
Does 950 E Brown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 E Brown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 E Brown Road have a pool?
No, 950 E Brown Road does not have a pool.
Does 950 E Brown Road have accessible units?
No, 950 E Brown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 950 E Brown Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 E Brown Road has units with dishwashers.

