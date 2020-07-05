950 E Brown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This quaint 3 bedroom 2 bath home is near Apache and McClintock in Tempe. Ideal location, just minutes from the 101 freeway, ASU, shopping and more. With approximately 1,300 square feet of living space, there istile throughout the living room, dining area, kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in all 3 bedrooms. The kitchen hasall appliances including a gas stove. The backyard is huge with 3 storage sheds, a storage room, large covered patio and lots of shade. Fridge and microwave provided as courtesy shall not be replaced or repaired throughout duration of lease. $1295 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable fee 5% tax/admin fees apply