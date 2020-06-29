945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Mesa Arizona Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the Heart of Mesa - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN NOW for 3 plus month lease.



This charming 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath, 1166 SqFt Patio Home is Located in a Cul de Sac, fully furnished and ready to move in - Tall Vaulted Ceilings - Tastefully decorated - Tile throughout with Carpet in Living Room - Split Bedroom Plan each with Bathroom and Double mirrored closets - Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer - 2 Car Garage w/Electric Opener - Features a private front courtyard and backyard to enjoy the beautiful weather. Community features Biking/Walking path through green belts, Children's Playground, Community Pool and Community Spa. Short Term Rental 3 to 6 months.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer.



Located in the Heart of Mesa - Close to Finch Park, A's Spring Training facility and Cubs Wrigley West - shopping, buses, restaurants - much to do and see!



DIRECTIONS: BROWN & CENTER - From Center go East to Brown, South on Pasadena Take the right turn at community pool, South to #58 (2nd street on Left) - Sign at property.



UTILITIES: City of Mesa



SCHOOLS: Eisenhower Elementary, Kino Jr High, Westwood High



$1595.00 Rent + 2.0% Mesa City Tax Per Month

Security Deposit $1595.00 +

$450.00 Cleaning Fee - Non Refundable

$20.00 Utility and Maintenance Reduction Fee Per Month

Application Fee $50.00 Per Person Over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty

(Photos are from previous listing)



