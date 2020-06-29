All apartments in Mesa
945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58

945 North Pasadena · No Longer Available
Location

945 North Pasadena, Mesa, AZ 85201
Park Center Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Mesa Arizona Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the Heart of Mesa - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN NOW for 3 plus month lease.

This charming 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath, 1166 SqFt Patio Home is Located in a Cul de Sac, fully furnished and ready to move in - Tall Vaulted Ceilings - Tastefully decorated - Tile throughout with Carpet in Living Room - Split Bedroom Plan each with Bathroom and Double mirrored closets - Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer - 2 Car Garage w/Electric Opener - Features a private front courtyard and backyard to enjoy the beautiful weather. Community features Biking/Walking path through green belts, Children's Playground, Community Pool and Community Spa. Short Term Rental 3 to 6 months.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer.

Located in the Heart of Mesa - Close to Finch Park, A's Spring Training facility and Cubs Wrigley West - shopping, buses, restaurants - much to do and see!

DIRECTIONS: BROWN & CENTER - From Center go East to Brown, South on Pasadena Take the right turn at community pool, South to #58 (2nd street on Left) - Sign at property.

UTILITIES: City of Mesa

SCHOOLS: Eisenhower Elementary, Kino Jr High, Westwood High

$1595.00 Rent + 2.0% Mesa City Tax Per Month
Security Deposit $1595.00 +
$450.00 Cleaning Fee - Non Refundable
$20.00 Utility and Maintenance Reduction Fee Per Month
Application Fee $50.00 Per Person Over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Photos are from previous listing)

(RLNE5195483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 have any available units?
945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 have?
Some of 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 currently offering any rent specials?
945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 pet-friendly?
No, 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 offer parking?
Yes, 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 offers parking.
Does 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 have a pool?
Yes, 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 has a pool.
Does 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 have accessible units?
No, 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 does not have accessible units.
Does 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 N. Pasadena St, Unit #58 has units with dishwashers.
