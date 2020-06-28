9041 E ELMWOOD Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home is in the amazing Sonoran Village neighborhood. It is 2 house down from a great neighborhood park and has a large backyard. There is an RV gate and plenty of open space. It is very kid and pet friendly. Inside you will enjoy a cooking friendly kitchen. New cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous tile runs throughout the home giving it an upscale look and feel. The large master bedroom boasts a large walk in closet. With a soaking tub in the master bathroom you will be able to come home and relax. With an open concept and high ceilings you will find that this home will please the pickiest of renters. Come check out this bargain today.