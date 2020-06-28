All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 2 2019

9041 E ELMWOOD Street

9041 East Elmwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

9041 East Elmwood Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home is in the amazing Sonoran Village neighborhood. It is 2 house down from a great neighborhood park and has a large backyard. There is an RV gate and plenty of open space. It is very kid and pet friendly. Inside you will enjoy a cooking friendly kitchen. New cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous tile runs throughout the home giving it an upscale look and feel. The large master bedroom boasts a large walk in closet. With a soaking tub in the master bathroom you will be able to come home and relax. With an open concept and high ceilings you will find that this home will please the pickiest of renters. Come check out this bargain today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9041 E ELMWOOD Street have any available units?
9041 E ELMWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9041 E ELMWOOD Street have?
Some of 9041 E ELMWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9041 E ELMWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
9041 E ELMWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9041 E ELMWOOD Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9041 E ELMWOOD Street is pet friendly.
Does 9041 E ELMWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 9041 E ELMWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 9041 E ELMWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9041 E ELMWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9041 E ELMWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 9041 E ELMWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 9041 E ELMWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 9041 E ELMWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9041 E ELMWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9041 E ELMWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
