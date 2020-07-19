8901 East Oro Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Mesa Home Stands High Above the Rest! Beautiful Tile Welcomes You as you Enter the Home and Leads You to an Open and Spacious Kitchen with Island. Two Tone Paint, Plenty of Storage, Large Covered Patio with Brick and Paver Work For Outdoor Furniture or a Fire Pit! Located on a Corner Lot, Close to Shopping, Freeways, Hospitals, and Schools.



Contact Angie Oliverson : Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or text (480) 798-3198

Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



