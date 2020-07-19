All apartments in Mesa
8901 East Oro Avenue
Last updated May 22 2019 at 12:07 AM

8901 East Oro Avenue

8901 East Oro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8901 East Oro Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Mesa Home Stands High Above the Rest! Beautiful Tile Welcomes You as you Enter the Home and Leads You to an Open and Spacious Kitchen with Island. Two Tone Paint, Plenty of Storage, Large Covered Patio with Brick and Paver Work For Outdoor Furniture or a Fire Pit! Located on a Corner Lot, Close to Shopping, Freeways, Hospitals, and Schools.

Contact Angie Oliverson : Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or text (480) 798-3198
To view all available listing please visit www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8901 East Oro Avenue have any available units?
8901 East Oro Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8901 East Oro Avenue have?
Some of 8901 East Oro Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8901 East Oro Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8901 East Oro Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8901 East Oro Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8901 East Oro Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8901 East Oro Avenue offer parking?
No, 8901 East Oro Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8901 East Oro Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8901 East Oro Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8901 East Oro Avenue have a pool?
No, 8901 East Oro Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8901 East Oro Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8901 East Oro Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8901 East Oro Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8901 East Oro Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
