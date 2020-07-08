All apartments in Mesa
8545 E Portobello.
8545 E Portobello
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:26 PM

8545 E Portobello

8545 East Portobello Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8545 East Portobello Circle, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/749ed3405a ---- ***Available To View August 2nd, 2019*** **All application\'s filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply until you have seen the inside of this property.*** .More features .Single story home 4 bedroom, 2 bath .Fenced Play pool w/water feature .Formal living room .Formal dining room .Eat in kitchen has range/oven,dishwaher,disposal,microwave .Ceiling fans t/o .Vaulted ceilings .Master bath has seperate shower & tub .Walk in closet .3 car garage .Owner provides pool chemicals and pool cleaning. .Close to the 202, shopping and much more! *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. *This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. *Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. *$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. *An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. *On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. *Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. *Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. *We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ?1,450.00 Refundable ?$ 300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee *Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8545 E Portobello have any available units?
8545 E Portobello doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8545 E Portobello have?
Some of 8545 E Portobello's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8545 E Portobello currently offering any rent specials?
8545 E Portobello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8545 E Portobello pet-friendly?
Yes, 8545 E Portobello is pet friendly.
Does 8545 E Portobello offer parking?
Yes, 8545 E Portobello offers parking.
Does 8545 E Portobello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8545 E Portobello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8545 E Portobello have a pool?
Yes, 8545 E Portobello has a pool.
Does 8545 E Portobello have accessible units?
No, 8545 E Portobello does not have accessible units.
Does 8545 E Portobello have units with dishwashers?
No, 8545 E Portobello does not have units with dishwashers.

