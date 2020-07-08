8545 E Portobello.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/749ed3405a ---- ***Available To View August 2nd, 2019*** **All application\'s filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply until you have seen the inside of this property.*** .More features .Single story home 4 bedroom, 2 bath .Fenced Play pool w/water feature .Formal living room .Formal dining room .Eat in kitchen has range/oven,dishwaher,disposal,microwave .Ceiling fans t/o .Vaulted ceilings .Master bath has seperate shower & tub .Walk in closet .3 car garage .Owner provides pool chemicals and pool cleaning. .Close to the 202, shopping and much more! *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. *This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. *Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. *$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. *An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. *On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. *Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. *Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. *We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ?1,450.00 Refundable ?$ 300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee *Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.