811 W Posada Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bed, 2 bath home features vaulted ceilings, spacious dining room, living room, and a covered patio. The master bedroom has its own ceiling fan and doorway to enter/exit to the pool in the backyard. The master bath features double sinks and a newer toilet update. Newer toilet update also in the second bathroom. The backyard features a covered patio area, storage shed, and newly installed artificial turf that is safe for kids and pets. Private pool area is separated with a gate. Conveniently located by the 60, 101, Safeway, and is just minutes away from ASU and MCC. Please provide credit score with inquiry.