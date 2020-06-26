All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 16 2019 at 7:13 AM

811 W Posada Ave

811 West Posada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

811 West Posada Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Marlborough Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bed, 2 bath home features vaulted ceilings, spacious dining room, living room, and a covered patio. The master bedroom has its own ceiling fan and doorway to enter/exit to the pool in the backyard. The master bath features double sinks and a newer toilet update. Newer toilet update also in the second bathroom. The backyard features a covered patio area, storage shed, and newly installed artificial turf that is safe for kids and pets. Private pool area is separated with a gate. Conveniently located by the 60, 101, Safeway, and is just minutes away from ASU and MCC. Please provide credit score with inquiry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 W Posada Ave have any available units?
811 W Posada Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 W Posada Ave have?
Some of 811 W Posada Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 W Posada Ave currently offering any rent specials?
811 W Posada Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 W Posada Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 W Posada Ave is pet friendly.
Does 811 W Posada Ave offer parking?
Yes, 811 W Posada Ave offers parking.
Does 811 W Posada Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 W Posada Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 W Posada Ave have a pool?
Yes, 811 W Posada Ave has a pool.
Does 811 W Posada Ave have accessible units?
No, 811 W Posada Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 811 W Posada Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 W Posada Ave has units with dishwashers.
