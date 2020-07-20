All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8104 East Monte Avenue

8104 East Monte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8104 East Monte Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Sunland Village East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a 55 + community which offers many amenities and a golf course! Home offers custom paint and laminate wood flooring in all the right places! Eat in Kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space. Master bedroom have french doors at the entry. Enjoy relaxing on the large front porch or in the Arizona room! Easy to maintain desert landscaping in front and back yards.
* Property available 3/15/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $795
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) Max 1 Pet, Cat or Small Dog (Under 25lbs)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 3/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8104 East Monte Avenue have any available units?
8104 East Monte Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 8104 East Monte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8104 East Monte Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 East Monte Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8104 East Monte Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8104 East Monte Avenue offer parking?
No, 8104 East Monte Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8104 East Monte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8104 East Monte Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 East Monte Avenue have a pool?
No, 8104 East Monte Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8104 East Monte Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8104 East Monte Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 East Monte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8104 East Monte Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8104 East Monte Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8104 East Monte Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
