8104 East Monte Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a 55 + community which offers many amenities and a golf course! Home offers custom paint and laminate wood flooring in all the right places! Eat in Kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space. Master bedroom have french doors at the entry. Enjoy relaxing on the large front porch or in the Arizona room! Easy to maintain desert landscaping in front and back yards.

* Property available 3/15/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $795

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) Max 1 Pet, Cat or Small Dog (Under 25lbs)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 3/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.