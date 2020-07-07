All apartments in Mesa
Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:07 AM

806 E HOPE Street

806 East Hope Street · No Longer Available
Location

806 East Hope Street, Mesa, AZ 85203
Park of the Canals

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely home! Huge lot with 2 RV gates -one with a large side yard-bring your toys! All tile except carpeted bedrooms,neutral paint,blinds and ceiling fans! Large laundry room w/ pantry & storage. Spacious front room w/coat closet & large family/dining room --many uses for both rooms.Modern kitchen with upgraded cabinets & counters, plant shelf & refrigerator.Split master bedroom with access to 2nd bedroom if needed.2nd Bedroomhas access to hall bath. 3rd bedroom has a dresser niche. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Many upgrades in both bathrooms -hall bath has a showerwith tile surround. Entertainment bar is new in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 E HOPE Street have any available units?
806 E HOPE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 E HOPE Street have?
Some of 806 E HOPE Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 E HOPE Street currently offering any rent specials?
806 E HOPE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 E HOPE Street pet-friendly?
No, 806 E HOPE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 806 E HOPE Street offer parking?
Yes, 806 E HOPE Street offers parking.
Does 806 E HOPE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 E HOPE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 E HOPE Street have a pool?
No, 806 E HOPE Street does not have a pool.
Does 806 E HOPE Street have accessible units?
No, 806 E HOPE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 806 E HOPE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 E HOPE Street has units with dishwashers.

