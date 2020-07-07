806 E HOPE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely home! Huge lot with 2 RV gates -one with a large side yard-bring your toys! All tile except carpeted bedrooms,neutral paint,blinds and ceiling fans! Large laundry room w/ pantry & storage. Spacious front room w/coat closet & large family/dining room --many uses for both rooms.Modern kitchen with upgraded cabinets & counters, plant shelf & refrigerator.Split master bedroom with access to 2nd bedroom if needed.2nd Bedroomhas access to hall bath. 3rd bedroom has a dresser niche. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Many upgrades in both bathrooms -hall bath has a showerwith tile surround. Entertainment bar is new in back yard.