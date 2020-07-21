All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

8040 E VISTA CANYON Street

8040 East Vista Canyon Street · No Longer Available
Location

8040 East Vista Canyon Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in Las Sendas featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Property is close to 3000SF of living space all on one level. Property in gated community with three car garage. Beautiful kitchen cabinetry, granite counter tops and a large kitchen island. Very nice chef's kitchen with a gas stove! Wood shutters in all the right places! Living room has tall ceilings with fireplace. Beautiful private pool and backyard!** No street parking and no company vehicles allowed.** NO PETS! Pool and Landscape service included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street have any available units?
8040 E VISTA CANYON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street have?
Some of 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street currently offering any rent specials?
8040 E VISTA CANYON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street pet-friendly?
No, 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street offer parking?
Yes, 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street offers parking.
Does 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street have a pool?
Yes, 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street has a pool.
Does 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street have accessible units?
No, 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8040 E VISTA CANYON Street has units with dishwashers.
