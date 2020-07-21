8040 E VISTA CANYON Street

Amenities

Beautiful home in Las Sendas featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Property is close to 3000SF of living space all on one level. Property in gated community with three car garage. Beautiful kitchen cabinetry, granite counter tops and a large kitchen island. Very nice chef's kitchen with a gas stove! Wood shutters in all the right places! Living room has tall ceilings with fireplace. Beautiful private pool and backyard!** No street parking and no company vehicles allowed.** NO PETS! Pool and Landscape service included!