7726 E BASELINE Road E
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:52 PM

7726 E BASELINE Road E

7726 East Baseline Road · (602) 677-2351
Location

7726 East Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ 85209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 232 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Come take a look at this beautiful, spacious, 2 bedroom + den with closet that can be easily used as a 3rd bedroom, 2 bath, condo in a great location! Easy access to both the U S60 and the 202 freeways. Perfect place whether wanting FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, long term, short term, or vacationing. Tile in all the right places, newer carpet with upgraded pad, large master bedroom with its own bathroom and walk in closet, brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer, private balcony off the great room perfect for relaxation, storage room, and one stall garage. Community offers a community pool, hot tub, rec room, and clubhouse. Everything you need all in one place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7726 E BASELINE Road E have any available units?
7726 E BASELINE Road E has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7726 E BASELINE Road E have?
Some of 7726 E BASELINE Road E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7726 E BASELINE Road E currently offering any rent specials?
7726 E BASELINE Road E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7726 E BASELINE Road E pet-friendly?
No, 7726 E BASELINE Road E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7726 E BASELINE Road E offer parking?
Yes, 7726 E BASELINE Road E does offer parking.
Does 7726 E BASELINE Road E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7726 E BASELINE Road E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7726 E BASELINE Road E have a pool?
Yes, 7726 E BASELINE Road E has a pool.
Does 7726 E BASELINE Road E have accessible units?
No, 7726 E BASELINE Road E does not have accessible units.
Does 7726 E BASELINE Road E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7726 E BASELINE Road E has units with dishwashers.
