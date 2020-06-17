7726 E BASELINE Road E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Come take a look at this beautiful, spacious, 2 bedroom + den with closet that can be easily used as a 3rd bedroom, 2 bath, condo in a great location! Easy access to both the U S60 and the 202 freeways. Perfect place whether wanting FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, long term, short term, or vacationing. Tile in all the right places, newer carpet with upgraded pad, large master bedroom with its own bathroom and walk in closet, brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer, private balcony off the great room perfect for relaxation, storage room, and one stall garage. Community offers a community pool, hot tub, rec room, and clubhouse. Everything you need all in one place!