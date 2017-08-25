All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7711 E LUPINE Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:36 PM

7711 E LUPINE Way

7711 East Lupine Way · No Longer Available
Location

7711 East Lupine Way, Mesa, AZ 85208
Fountain of the Sun

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
pool table
yoga
Active Adult 55+ gated community, FOUNTAIN OF THE SUN! Property priced at recent appraisal. Enjoy this Country club and golf community offering lakes, billiards, top of the line golf course, post office, you name it we have it here! Lots of planned activities including: Pickle Ball, Yoga, Arts and Crafts, Card room, Shuffleboard, on site Birdies restaurant which is opened daily. Large family room AND master suite provide direct access to the covered patio, facing the sparkling pool and greenbelt. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo, 1 Car Carport, Nice Open Floor Plan, Large Master Bedroom w/Walk-In Closet, Master Bath has Step in Shower, Great Storage, Laminate Flooring. No pets2% tax to be added to monthly payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 E LUPINE Way have any available units?
7711 E LUPINE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7711 E LUPINE Way have?
Some of 7711 E LUPINE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 E LUPINE Way currently offering any rent specials?
7711 E LUPINE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 E LUPINE Way pet-friendly?
No, 7711 E LUPINE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7711 E LUPINE Way offer parking?
Yes, 7711 E LUPINE Way offers parking.
Does 7711 E LUPINE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7711 E LUPINE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 E LUPINE Way have a pool?
Yes, 7711 E LUPINE Way has a pool.
Does 7711 E LUPINE Way have accessible units?
No, 7711 E LUPINE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 E LUPINE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7711 E LUPINE Way has units with dishwashers.
