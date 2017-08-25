7711 E LUPINE Way

Amenities

Active Adult 55+ gated community, FOUNTAIN OF THE SUN! Property priced at recent appraisal. Enjoy this Country club and golf community offering lakes, billiards, top of the line golf course, post office, you name it we have it here! Lots of planned activities including: Pickle Ball, Yoga, Arts and Crafts, Card room, Shuffleboard, on site Birdies restaurant which is opened daily. Large family room AND master suite provide direct access to the covered patio, facing the sparkling pool and greenbelt. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo, 1 Car Carport, Nice Open Floor Plan, Large Master Bedroom w/Walk-In Closet, Master Bath has Step in Shower, Great Storage, Laminate Flooring. No pets2% tax to be added to monthly payment.