Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

756 S Benton --

756 South Benton · No Longer Available
Location

756 South Benton, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazingsingle level home with a newly updated interior and great curb appeal. Fresh paint along with new bathroom vanities, lighting and fans installed recently. This home is located in the Award Winning community of Parkwood Ranch with desirable views of the greenbelt from the back yard. Close to US60, Loop 202 and Red Mountain freeways in a professionally managed HOA community. Near Medical Centers, shopping and Great Mesa Schools!! Act quick or it will be gone! Available for Immediate move-in!. New blinds are on order and will be installed prior to move in. Front and rear yards will be refreshed with new rock next week. No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 S Benton -- have any available units?
756 S Benton -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 756 S Benton -- have?
Some of 756 S Benton --'s amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 S Benton -- currently offering any rent specials?
756 S Benton -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 S Benton -- pet-friendly?
No, 756 S Benton -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 756 S Benton -- offer parking?
No, 756 S Benton -- does not offer parking.
Does 756 S Benton -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 S Benton -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 S Benton -- have a pool?
No, 756 S Benton -- does not have a pool.
Does 756 S Benton -- have accessible units?
No, 756 S Benton -- does not have accessible units.
Does 756 S Benton -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 756 S Benton -- has units with dishwashers.
