756 S Benton

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazingsingle level home with a newly updated interior and great curb appeal. Fresh paint along with new bathroom vanities, lighting and fans installed recently. This home is located in the Award Winning community of Parkwood Ranch with desirable views of the greenbelt from the back yard. Close to US60, Loop 202 and Red Mountain freeways in a professionally managed HOA community. Near Medical Centers, shopping and Great Mesa Schools!! Act quick or it will be gone! Available for Immediate move-in!. New blinds are on order and will be installed prior to move in. Front and rear yards will be refreshed with new rock next week. No Pets!