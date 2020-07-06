All apartments in Mesa
Location

7552 East Onza Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with family room and loft in Desert Place at Morrison Ranch. Desirable neighborhood with parks and easy freeway access. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, island gas range, lots of cabinets, and is open to the family room. The master suite is upstairs and has a large walk-in shower, double sinks and private commode, and spacious closet. spacious loft and 4 bedrooms up, one down. Laundry room has plenty of space for a freezer and gas & electric dryer hook-ups. Water softener in garage.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7552-e-onza-ave-mesa-az-85212-usa/87647e41-8032-4806-8c04-275e65a3706d

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7552 East Onza Avenue have any available units?
7552 East Onza Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7552 East Onza Avenue have?
Some of 7552 East Onza Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7552 East Onza Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7552 East Onza Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7552 East Onza Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7552 East Onza Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7552 East Onza Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7552 East Onza Avenue offers parking.
Does 7552 East Onza Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7552 East Onza Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7552 East Onza Avenue have a pool?
No, 7552 East Onza Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7552 East Onza Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7552 East Onza Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7552 East Onza Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7552 East Onza Avenue has units with dishwashers.

