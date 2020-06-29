7550 E Nido Ave

Amenities

Great Rental in Mesa ~ 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath - Please contact Leasing Agent, Russ Runyan, at 480-489-5450 - call or text.



This amazing 2-story, 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home is located near Sossaman and Guadalupe is located in a nice neighborhood in Mesa. Throughout the living area you will find tile floor for easy cleanup and maintenance. The bedrooms have nice neutral carpet ready for you to add your personal design touch. The home has good flow for a family. There is a two-car garage and the location has easy access to the 202 and the 60 freeways.Youll love the large backyard with a large patio perfect for entertaining friends and family. Dont miss this one. It is sure to go fast.



Please contact Leasing Agent, Russ Runyan, at 480-489-5450 - call or text.



