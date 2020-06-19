All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7531 East Billings Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7531 East Billings Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:57 PM

7531 East Billings Street

7531 East Billings Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1581570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7531 East Billings Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 146 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1503 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Come and see our brand new town homes in East mesa! Completed in 2020 you won't want to miss these. You will enjoy 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, fenced patio, washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a large master bathroom. These are perfect for any type of living situation. COMING SOON in June 2020 you will have access to a pool and playground.

Please contact bdurrant@cornerstone-mgt.com for any questions.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7531 East Billings Street have any available units?
7531 East Billings Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7531 East Billings Street have?
Some of 7531 East Billings Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7531 East Billings Street currently offering any rent specials?
7531 East Billings Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7531 East Billings Street pet-friendly?
No, 7531 East Billings Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7531 East Billings Street offer parking?
Yes, 7531 East Billings Street does offer parking.
Does 7531 East Billings Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7531 East Billings Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7531 East Billings Street have a pool?
Yes, 7531 East Billings Street has a pool.
Does 7531 East Billings Street have accessible units?
No, 7531 East Billings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7531 East Billings Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7531 East Billings Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7531 East Billings Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Riverview Park
745 N Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity