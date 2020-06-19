7531 East Billings Street

Amenities
Come and see our brand new town homes in East mesa! Completed in 2020 you won't want to miss these. You will enjoy 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, fenced patio, washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a large master bathroom. These are perfect for any type of living situation. COMING SOON in June 2020 you will have access to a pool and playground.
Please contact bdurrant@cornerstone-mgt.com for any questions.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.