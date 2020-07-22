All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
7446 E Keats Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:44 AM

7446 E Keats Ave

7446 East Keats Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7446 East Keats Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Desirable 3Bd/2Ba Open Concept plus den. Just shy of 2000 sq. ft. with formal living and dining, very bright with beautifully landscaped backyard. Newly painted bright white cabinets throughout, newly resurfaced countertops in kitchen, large family room opens up from kitchen. Spacious master bedroom & master bath opens out to back patio. Home sits across from huge park/green belt. Ceiling fans throughout home to help cut down on the AC bills! Close to the mall, Harkins and freeways. Check out more info at www.rentazhome.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7446 E Keats Ave have any available units?
7446 E Keats Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7446 E Keats Ave have?
Some of 7446 E Keats Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7446 E Keats Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7446 E Keats Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7446 E Keats Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7446 E Keats Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7446 E Keats Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7446 E Keats Ave offers parking.
Does 7446 E Keats Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7446 E Keats Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7446 E Keats Ave have a pool?
No, 7446 E Keats Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7446 E Keats Ave have accessible units?
No, 7446 E Keats Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7446 E Keats Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7446 E Keats Ave has units with dishwashers.
