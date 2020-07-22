7446 E Keats Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Desirable 3Bd/2Ba Open Concept plus den. Just shy of 2000 sq. ft. with formal living and dining, very bright with beautifully landscaped backyard. Newly painted bright white cabinets throughout, newly resurfaced countertops in kitchen, large family room opens up from kitchen. Spacious master bedroom & master bath opens out to back patio. Home sits across from huge park/green belt. Ceiling fans throughout home to help cut down on the AC bills! Close to the mall, Harkins and freeways. Check out more info at www.rentazhome.com