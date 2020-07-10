All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7361 E Keats Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7361 E Keats Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7361 E Keats Avenue

7361 East Keats Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7361 East Keats Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
This Beautiful Single Story 3 Bedroom plus Den/2 Bath is located in Mesa at Power and Baseline in Superstition Springs. With over 1971 sf. of living space this home offers a family room and living room with vaulted ceilings and bright natural light. There&#039;s an eat in kitchen with white cabinets and a pantry with plenty of storage for all those kitchen gadgets. The master bedroom includes a large closet and master suite retreat with dual vanity, large garden tub and separate shower with a private exit to the back yard. Large guest bedrooms with laminate flooring. Other amenities include ceramic tile &amp; laminate flooring, there&#039;s no carpet in this home, ceiling fans, linen closet, finished garage, newer ac unit &amp; t-stat. You&#039;ll love the backyard with a covered patio, pavers, &amp; no grass to mow. Conveniently located with easy access to shopping, dining, Costco, Golf and Freeways. Rental price includes monthly landscaping and quarterly pest control. Hurry this one won&#039;t last long. Sorry No Pets Allowed 5% tax/ admin fee added to monthly rental rate $300 non-refundable deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7361 E Keats Avenue have any available units?
7361 E Keats Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7361 E Keats Avenue have?
Some of 7361 E Keats Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7361 E Keats Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7361 E Keats Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7361 E Keats Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7361 E Keats Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7361 E Keats Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7361 E Keats Avenue offers parking.
Does 7361 E Keats Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7361 E Keats Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7361 E Keats Avenue have a pool?
No, 7361 E Keats Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7361 E Keats Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7361 E Keats Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7361 E Keats Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7361 E Keats Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College