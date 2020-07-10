7361 E Keats Avenue

Amenities

This Beautiful Single Story 3 Bedroom plus Den/2 Bath is located in Mesa at Power and Baseline in Superstition Springs. With over 1971 sf. of living space this home offers a family room and living room with vaulted ceilings and bright natural light. There's an eat in kitchen with white cabinets and a pantry with plenty of storage for all those kitchen gadgets. The master bedroom includes a large closet and master suite retreat with dual vanity, large garden tub and separate shower with a private exit to the back yard. Large guest bedrooms with laminate flooring. Other amenities include ceramic tile & laminate flooring, there's no carpet in this home, ceiling fans, linen closet, finished garage, newer ac unit & t-stat. You'll love the backyard with a covered patio, pavers, & no grass to mow. Conveniently located with easy access to shopping, dining, Costco, Golf and Freeways. Rental price includes monthly landscaping and quarterly pest control. Hurry this one won't last long. Sorry No Pets Allowed 5% tax/ admin fee added to monthly rental rate $300 non-refundable deposit