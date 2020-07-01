7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful home in highly sought after gated neighborhood in Northeast Mesa. Alongside the gas range and granite counter tops this home has a full bedroom and bath on the lower level. A large balcony sits above the backyard just off the master bedroom upstairs. Cabinets and a work bench in the garage add to the plentiful amenities this home has to offer. This property is a great value and will not last long on the market.