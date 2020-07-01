All apartments in Mesa
Last updated February 5 2020

7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street

7218 East Northridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

7218 East Northridge Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful home in highly sought after gated neighborhood in Northeast Mesa. Alongside the gas range and granite counter tops this home has a full bedroom and bath on the lower level. A large balcony sits above the backyard just off the master bedroom upstairs. Cabinets and a work bench in the garage add to the plentiful amenities this home has to offer. This property is a great value and will not last long on the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street have any available units?
7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street have?
Some of 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street offers parking.
Does 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street have a pool?
No, 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street have accessible units?
No, 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7218 E NORTHRIDGE Street does not have units with dishwashers.

