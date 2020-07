Amenities

Don't miss this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath house in Morrison Ranch. Fully upgraded wood looking tileflooring, stainless steel appliances, all appliances included in the rent! Ceiling fans with remote in allrooms. Epoxy flooring in the garage. Close to US60 and Red Mountain 202 freeways. Application fee is $30per per person non refundable. Assistive pets only. Tenants to pay 2% city of Mesa tax