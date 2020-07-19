All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
707 West 10th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

707 West 10th Street

707 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

707 West 10th Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Condo in the heart of Mesa--Alma School and University. Close to ASU, Loop 202, Loop 101 & shopping. Community pool near condo with no neighbor above! Home is a first floor, single level condo. Home has a kitchen, family room, breakfast nook, breakfast bar, laundry, three beds, and two baths. Kitchen has all appliances and has tile throughout the condo. Master bedroom has a large closet and private bath with shower.Patio off the living room. No pets. No section 8. $50 charge per month for water/sewer/trash. Ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1195 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 West 10th Street have any available units?
707 West 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 707 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
707 West 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 707 West 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 707 West 10th Street offer parking?
No, 707 West 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 707 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 West 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 West 10th Street have a pool?
Yes, 707 West 10th Street has a pool.
Does 707 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 707 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 707 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 West 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 West 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
