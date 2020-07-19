707 West 10th Street

Amenities

Condo in the heart of Mesa--Alma School and University. Close to ASU, Loop 202, Loop 101 & shopping. Community pool near condo with no neighbor above! Home is a first floor, single level condo. Home has a kitchen, family room, breakfast nook, breakfast bar, laundry, three beds, and two baths. Kitchen has all appliances and has tile throughout the condo. Master bedroom has a large closet and private bath with shower.Patio off the living room. No pets. No section 8. $50 charge per month for water/sewer/trash. Ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1195 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.