704 S 26TH CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

4BED/2BATH MESA BEAUTY! ALL APPLIANCES & PLENTY OF ROOM FOR YOUR TOYS! - THIS IS A COZY 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME SITUATED IN A QUIET, FAMILY-FRIENDLY MESA NEIGHBORHOOD. HOT TUB/SPA, STAINLESS FRIDGE, STOVE, RANGE AND MICROWAVE, EXTRA-WIDE KITCHEN PANTRY AND A GARAGE *FULL* OF PROFESSIONALLY INSTALLED CABINETS ARE JUST A FEW OF THE MANY AMENITIES THIS HOME HAS TO OFFER! FEATURING A DESERT FRONT YARD, A LANDSCAPED BACK YARD FEATURING GREEN, GREEN GRASS AND A R.V. GATE FOR ALL OF YOUR TOYS! VISIT THIS HOME TODAY - IT WILL GO FAST!!



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-274-5510 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

Deposits:

$1,595.00 Security Deposit

$350.00 Cleaning Deposit

Pet deposit: Depends on pet



(RLNE4103101)