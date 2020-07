6728 E MELROSE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOUSE IN CORTA BELLA. EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED AND A KITCHEN ISLAND. DIRECT ACCESS TO GARAGE FROM KITCHEN. GREAT ROOM HAS ACCESS TO BACK YARD PATIO AND PEBBLE TEC POOL.MASTER BEDROOM IN REAR OF HOUSE. CARPET IN 2 BEDROOMS, 3RD BEDROOM HAS LAMINATE WOOD FLOOR. TILE IN GREAT ROOM AND KITCHEN. INSIDE LAUNDRY INCLUDES FULL SIZED WASHER AND DRYER. WATER SOFTENER IN GARAGE IS NOT CONNECTED. TENANT TO RESEARCH ALL INFO DEEMED IMPORTANT. INCOME REQUIREMENT: NET TAKE HOME PAY TO BE 3 X RENT=$4725. NO COSIGNERS.